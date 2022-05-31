ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A food trailer opens for lunch in Walker

By WAFB staff
 2 days ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Chick-fil-A began serving the Walker community from its new food trailer on Tuesday, May 31. According...

