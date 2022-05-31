ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What District 93 is doing to keep schools safe

By Seth Ratliff
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RoE2_0fwDlbkR00

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The nation is still reeling from the shooting in Texas, as gun reform and school safety are called into question.

Local District 93 safe school director Gorden Howard says a tragedy like this concerns parents and educators everywhere.

“We get calls from parents any time something like this happens and for good reason. I understand totally why. They’re a lot of times are not aware what we're doing in the district,” Howard said.

Howard has worked in education for more than 20 years.

He says in the last six years alone, people's perception of school safety has dramatically changed.

“There is that thought process. It will never happen here. Well, we've had two incidences and really in the last year, you know, so to say something like that won't happen here is not true. But I think what I've seen that mindset change is not only from parents but teachers is we appreciate you’re taking these steps to keep our kids safe and our teachers safe,” Howard said.

Most schools in D93 now have limited access control, time locks and triple authentification entryways.

But Howard says it would put his mind at ease if the state put more emphasis on safety.

“I’d love to see us to be able to have more SRO’s in our schools or elementary schools. We don't have a station there, even if we didn't have one in every elementary school, if we had more than we can put out there. I would love to see the state put a little more funding into that," Howard said.

District 93 plans to make remaining safety changes in time for school in September.

The post What District 93 is doing to keep schools safe appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Elementary Schools#Sro
KIFI Local News 8

15th annual Tin Cup Challenge opens

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Tin Cup Challenge. From Wednesday, June 1st through Friday, July 22, 2022, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley will accept donations benefitting participating local nonprofits. The post 15th annual Tin Cup Challenge opens appeared first on Local News 8.
DRIGGS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Busted Trafficking Some DISGUSTING Cargo

If you have a weak stomach or are squeamish, this story is going to push you to your limits. Usually, when someone is trafficking, it's drugs, guns, maybe some black market toys, Playstation 5's, something along those lines. We've heard those stories before, so none of them are too shocking in this day in age. However, what happened in regards to this Idaho man is going to turn your stomach.
POCATELLO, ID
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch

An experiment being developed at Madison Junior High School in Rexburg may have an impact on the future of common medicinal products that get taken into space. The team of 13 students are participating in NASA's Tech Rise competition for more on the competition and other background on this story you can find a previous article on the topic here. The post Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy