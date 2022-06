Her peaceful passing on March 11th at the age of 75 left all those who loved her wanting more time with this incredibly happy, curious woman who was an eternal kid at heart. Sally loved traveling, exploring new places, meeting new people and learning new things. She would take pictures and document all of these experiences in her photo albums. She loved the mountains. And she loved John Denver. She was always up for the next adventure. She was a YES person! She loved sun bathing, slathered in baby oil and reading. She likely moved to Colorado in 1980 just so she could be a mile closer to the sun.

