Deadline For Tulsa County Voter Registration Approaches Ahead Of June Primaries

Thousands of Tulsa County voters could be turned away when they try to cast a ballot next month. The election board changed some precinct boundaries and thousands of voters didn't get notified of the change – mainly because many voters moved without updating their address with election officials. The boundary changes are required every decade after new census data comes in.
A plan to house children in Green Country who illegally crossed the US border is no longer happening. Cherokee Nation Businesses wanted to use a building at the Cherokee Industrial Park near Owasso to house up to 4,000 children. A request to re-zone the land quickly turned into a discussion...
A company based out of Broken Arrow that does background checks said it’s running into roadblocks because of the US Supreme Court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction. They said it’s tough checking tribal court records since their records are often outdated and incomplete. Investigative Concepts (IC Labs) said it used to be simple.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said although there is nothing anyone can do to make the pain go away, he is grateful to all of the heroes who ran to help during Wednesday's mass shooting. Mayor Bynum thanked the staff at Saint Francis for showing up to work on Thursday; just...
Tuesday, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said they are closely watching the river and lake levels as more rain is expected this week. The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing about 41,000 cubic feet of water out of Keystone Lake per second, but the lake level is still 12 feet above normal. Because so much water is being released the Arkansas River is up about four feet.
Tulsans and nonprofit organizations are showing support after four people were murdered Wednesday in the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis campus. The John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation announced it will host a gathering Friday night at 6:00 at its downtown park to mourn the victims. Dr. Preston Phillips...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Men's Health Month just kicked off at the start of June and a new survey finds nearly a third of men don't think they need preventative health screenings. Dr. Matthew Else from Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 to talk about the importance of these.
Saint Francis Health System has issued a statement following a deadly mass shooting at the Natalie medical building on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting left four people dead. A fifth person, believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, according to Tulsa Police. "Saint Francis Health System is grieving the loss...
Four victims have been identified from a mass shooting at a Tulsa doctor's office Wednesday afternoon that also claimed the life of the suspect, police said. Tulsa Police said Michael Louis killed four people and then himself on the second floor of the Natalie Medical building at the Saint Francis campus. TPD identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, and William Love.
Tulsa area emergency managers are keeping a close eye on the Arkansas River and Keystone Lake this week as more rain is in the forecast. They don't expect widespread flooding, but said Tulsa could still have some issues. News On 6's Mallory Thomas was live at the Keystone Dam at...
Four people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa. A fifth person believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, Tulsa Police confirmed. Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the Warren Clinic near 64th Street and Yale Avenue, where a shooter entered the building with a long rifle and a handgun.
Tuesday marks 101 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Survivors and descendants have planned several events across Tulsa's historic Greenwood district to remember what happened more than 100 years ago. On May 31, 1921, a white mob attacked the predominately Black neighborhood of Tulsa’s Greenwood district, burning what was...
The Tulsa Police Department released the names of the four victims of Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical building. William Love died protecting others, according to the department. He held the door closed as his wife and other people in the building fled. The 73-year-old retired Army veteran was preparing to begin traveling with his family prior to the shooting.
A man who was inside the office when the shooting happened Wednesday, says he came face to face with the gunman. Zack Krou says the gunman pointed the gun in his face and told him to run. He says he ran and immediately called 911. He says he's still in shock and never expected any of this. He says he called 911. but wish there was more he could have done.
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Rogers State University Hillcats softball team is Division 2 National Champions! The entire team joined News On 6 on Thursday along with head coach Andrea Vaughan to talk about how they are feeling after the big win!
A doctor's office that was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon will be closed for the rest of the week. In a statement, the Saint Francis Health System said:. To allow our staff and caregivers the opportunity to process today's tragic incidents, all Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon tomorrow in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled. Additionally, the Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will be closed for the balance of the week.
A Wednesday shooting at the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus left four victims and the gunman dead. Those across the street from the clinic describe the aftermath as terrifying and surreal. Some hospital employees working across the street said they couldn't believe what was happening right in...
Tulsa Police are asking family and friends of the victims and survivors to go to Memorial High School. The school is a block over from Saint Francis Hospital. People at the school are waiting for answers about where their loved one is. We've seen a lot of worried faces here...
Tulsa Police are investigating after a man on a motorcycle sped away from a Skiatook Officer. The pursuit came into Tulsa to a construction zone near 31st and Peoria. It ended when the man and the officer crashed. The man on the motorcycle was killed. Police said a lot of...
No explosives were found after a bomb threat was reported to be connected to the shooting at a Tulsa hospital, Muskogee Police said. Tulsa Police contacted Muskogee Police after the shooting at a hospital in Tulsa. It was possible that the shooter had planted a bomb at a home in...
