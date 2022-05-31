ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York to suspend gas tax for rest of year starting Wednesday

By Marcus Solis
 2 days ago

Gas prices in the Tri-State area are still well above the national average, but New York drivers will get a little relief starting Wednesday.

Jessica Langer gassed up on Tuesday at $4.83 a gallon. If she had waited until Wednesday, she could have saved $2.15 on that fill up.

That's because effective on June 1, New York is suspending its gas tax for the rest of the year.

"That's fantastic, I wish it could keep going down that way we could all afford gas cause I have a lot of friends and family that are spending a lot of money ... we don't get a lot of money," motorist Jessica Langer said.

The state is suspending its 16-cent per gallon tax on gasoline, joining a number of other states, including Connecticut, that are trying to ease the pain at the pump.

ALSO READ | NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-COVID pandemic summer of tourism

New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

The law also allows for counties to lower local taxes as well. In Rockland County, that means another 8-cent per gallon reduction.

"Nobody expected gas to be $4 or $5 a gallon when we were budgeting -- gas was $2 a gallon, so we said ok that's what the budget is, that's what we're gonna stay within, we'll return the rest to the people," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Amy Schwartz knew about Wednesday's changes, so she filled up Tuesday with just enough to get into the city and will top off after the discounts take effect.

"They do help, I have to put premium in this car and I try to figure out, ok today I'm going here and get all my stuff done at once and what am I doing tomorrow," Schwartz said.

Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties will also institute reductions on top of the state suspension. Meaning drivers can save a few bucks, unless of course, the actual price goes up. Which is what some fear will happen.

Comments / 25

Louis Mangelli
2d ago

didn't they just raise the prices at least 70 cents before this was being offered duhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh2024

Reply(2)
10
Nylsa
2d ago

Gas 🚉 ⛽ stations will make up the difference by charging more for the break the State is giving us! Watch!

Reply(1)
9
impeach Brandon fjb
2d ago

and to supplement that gas prices are going to be going up over another dollar by the end of the summer gas prices Nationwide average for regular will be over $6 a gallon

Reply(3)
2
