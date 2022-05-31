ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Man shot children, woman in apparent triple murder-suicide, Wyoming police say

WLNS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man shot and killed his girlfriend...

www.wlns.com

MLive

Police identify mom, 2 daughters and suspected shooter in murder-suicide

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police on Wednesday, June 1, identified a Wyoming woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself. Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 33, and daughters, Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, and Ayzy Hernandez-Landa, 11, were found slain early Tuesday in their home on Godfrey Avenue SE, just south of Burton Street.
KENT COUNTY, MI
“Horrific” murder/suicide in Wyoming leaves four people dead

The names of the victims are not being released pending family notification. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Tuesday four people are dead after a man shot his girlfriend and her two daughters before turning the gun on himself. According to a press release, officers from the Wyoming Department...
Fox17

Man killed in SE Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a southeast Grand Rapids shooting on Monday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross was killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Fisk Road on the morning of Monday, May 30. Ross’s death has been...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GR Fire: Car crashes into NW Grand Rapids home, suspect flees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car crashed into a house in northwest Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the crash happened on 7th Street. We’re told the impact may have compromised the structural integrity of the home, necessitating reinforcement. The Walker Police Department...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek woman accused of shooting man near Everett Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman they believe shot a man Wednesday morning in Lansing. According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot just before 5 a.m. on Cedar Street, just south of Holmes Road. Police said the victim was in the parking lot of a business when an argument started between him and the suspect.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Gunfire between vehicles leaves Saginaw man with shoulder wound, police say

SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday morning shooting on Saginaw’s West Side left one man hospitalized. About 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to reports of shots fired between two vehicles around North Mason and Hancock streets. They arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle with fresh blood in its backseat and a handgun inside, said MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
SAGINAW, MI

