Man shot children, woman in apparent triple murder-suicide, Wyoming police say

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police on Wednesday, June 1, identified a Wyoming woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself. Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 33, and daughters, Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, and Ayzy Hernandez-Landa, 11, were found slain early Tuesday in their home on Godfrey Avenue SE, just south of Burton Street.
WYOMING, MI -- Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, was about to graduate from San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming. Thursday would have been the last day for her at the kindergarten-through-eighth grade Catholic school. Her school’s principal, Kristina Martinez-Precious, talked about Joelin at a Wednesday, June 1 vigil for the teen, her...
The guest of a Wyoming man believed to have killed his girlfriend and two of her children before turning the gun on himself said he doesn’t know how it could have happened, but the woman’s family says she was afraid of him. (June 1, 2022)
The names of the victims are not being released pending family notification. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Tuesday four people are dead after a man shot his girlfriend and her two daughters before turning the gun on himself. According to a press release, officers from the Wyoming Department...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a southeast Grand Rapids shooting on Monday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross was killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Fisk Road on the morning of Monday, May 30. Ross’s death has been...
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in an alley by the intersection of Cherry St. SE and Division Avenue. The man was identified as Naquie Malik Mit and his death was confirmed as a homicide. Witnesses have claimed seeing a large group...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car crashed into a house in northwest Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the crash happened on 7th Street. We’re told the impact may have compromised the structural integrity of the home, necessitating reinforcement. The Walker Police Department...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman they believe shot a man Wednesday morning in Lansing. According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot just before 5 a.m. on Cedar Street, just south of Holmes Road. Police said the victim was in the parking lot of a business when an argument started between him and the suspect.
BAY CITY, MI — Recently moving from Wyoming to Michigan, a woman accused of causing a drunken crash in Bay City, fleeing the scene, and causing a second collision a block away has accepted a plea deal. Christina A. Delaurentis, 40, on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, appeared...
A shooting near the Hope College campus in Holland has left one man dead and another in critical condition. Holland police say the victims were riding their bikes near 16th Street and College Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — David Brown Jr.'s wife, kids, and other family members released balloons and demanded justice Tuesday, two days after Brown was shot and killed inside his Kalamazoo home on Sunday. Previous coverage: Man shot and killed at home on Fulford Street in Kalamazoo. Brown Jr., 34, was...
SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday morning shooting on Saginaw’s West Side left one man hospitalized. About 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to reports of shots fired between two vehicles around North Mason and Hancock streets. They arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle with fresh blood in its backseat and a handgun inside, said MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
Comments / 0