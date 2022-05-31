ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS declares music the ‘unifier’ against hate in Biden White House visit

By Erin Keller
 2 days ago

Global superstar band BTS visited the White House Tuesday to celebrate the last day of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Ahead of their meet-and-greet with President Joe Biden, “Butter” songsters Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook all took turns reading a statement on the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US.

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes,” Jimin said, translated from Korean . “To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

“We are here today because of our army, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful,” J-Hope added.

“We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things,” Jungkook continued.

“It’s not wrong to be different,” Suga stated. “I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our own differences.”

BTS joined Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, during the daily briefing.
“Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding everyone as a valuable person,” V said.

The band did not answer any questions from the media, and their subsequent meeting with Biden was closed to the press.

“So I get to go home and tell my kids BTS opened for me. I did not expect that when I woke up this morning,” quipped Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, who delivered remarks on the economy to reporters after the band left the stage.

BTS arrived at the White House on the last day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Earlier this month, Selena Gomez visited the White House alongside First Lady Jill Biden to talk about mental health. Paris Hilton also visited , raising awareness about child abuse in residential facilities, like what she claimed to have experienced as a teen at Provo Canyon School in Utah.

Biden’s administration has also previously recruited “Good 4 U” singer Olivia Rodrigo to urge young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

BTS members, except RM, spoke in Korean at the podium.
BTS did not take any questions from reporters but smiled as they exited the room.
