Sushi Yorimichi worth a detour thru Linda Vista

This place is familiar. I used to come here back when it was the Original Sab E Lee, the locally beloved Thai restaurant that moved to a larger space across the street years ago. There wasn’t much to the property back then, and there’s not much to look at as far...
More than 300 reviewers gave Soichi Sushi a five-star rating on Yelp, which outdid any other sushi restaurant in California. In addition to receiving high praise on Yelp, Soichi Sushi was also honored in 2021 with Michelin-star recognition. Located in University Heights on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, Soichi...
SAN DIEGO — The rules for outdoor dining are about to change in San Diego. Restaurant owners who want to continue operating their makeshift patio spaces must apply for a new Spaces as Places permit by July 13th. In October, the city council agreed to make the temporary outdoor...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – The Studio Diner in Kearny Mesa has reopened for Dinner and they have a brand new Dinner Menu to celebrate!. T Bone Diner, with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, a Capri vegetable blend and dinner roll & butter. Georgia Peach Blacked Mahi-Mahi, an 8 oz....
SAN DIEGO — When it comes to challenging tradition, Pietro Gallo is always looking for his next creation. “It takes a lot of work, honestly,” he said, standing over a stove monitoring multiple pots. “Since day one, we make things right.”. He is the executive chef at...
T’s that amazing time of the year when Summer is right around the corner and the best of the best fruits are at the market. Stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, apricots, and pluots have been flooding the market recently. Sweet and tart cherries are in stock. And blueberries are hitting the scene. These delicious super-fruits are perfect for smoothies, salads, desserts, baking, snacking, and the list goes on.
San Diego's popular NYC-style pizza & flat-top burger destination The Friendly has unveiled its third area location in Pacific Beach. In early 2018, longtime San Diego restaurant general manager, pizza maker and cook Brandon Zanavich opened The Friendly on a quiet stretch of 30th Street on the outskirts of North Park. The pizzeria quickly gained a cult following due to its no-nonsense environment, frequent chef & industry pop-ups, and the popularity of its Dirty Flat Top cheeseburger. In September 2019, the team behind The Friendly opened The Friendly Tavern, an al-fresco restaurant devoted to the brand's iconic smashed patty burgers, sited in the former Carnitas' Snack Shack space in North Park. Last year, the Friendly crew took over the space that last housed Chung's Hair Barber Shop in the small Convoy Street plaza that also houses Tajima Ramen and Steamy Piggy for the opening of what then would have been the third area location, dubbed Friendly 3, which has been much delayed but is anticipated to open by year's end.
What & Where?
City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building.
[caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption]
What's it about?
For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.
[caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption]
Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business.
A Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in downtown San Diego, featuring sports simulators, lounge seating, HDTVs and food & drink service. San Diego's new Topgolf Swing Suite is located inside the Bayside Lounge at downtown's bayfront Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel. The entertainment venue features three Swing Suite simulators with golf and other sports games, and also offers a space for hosting events like business meetings, parties and more.
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
We’ve been enthralled by the paintings of Charlene Mosley after learning she worked on the Oscar-nominated animated film Loving Vincent. The North Park–based artist will be showcasing new, nature-inspired work at her solo exhibition, Pollinators through July 3. Sparks Gallery. June 2. San Diego Fringe Festival. For nearly...
While most people typically only associate ports with goods movement, they actually do more than that. For example, the Port of San Diego has its own parks and recreation department and operates 22 beautiful waterfront parks around San Diego Bay. And it just entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the USS Midway Museum to create a major new park called Freedom Park.
Could the Vista Strawberry Festival be the largest, most popular street festival in all of San Diego County? From what I saw today, it might well be! It is the largest strawberry festival in these parts!. All of downtown Vista–nearly every street it seemed–was closed to traffic and packed with...
SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is known as the ‘crown jewel’ of San Diego and starting June 1, a new ordinance for vendors will being at the park, which include permits for vendors and at least 50-feet between vendors. Everyday hundreds of people walk through Balboa Park....
San Diego continues to grow. Over the years, our city’s downtown skyline keeps changing, becoming wider, denser, more varied. Some of the new construction has been along the waterfront. I was out on a slow Embarcadero walk today when my eyes did a double take. I couldn’t believe how...
Developers of the expansive 3 Roots residential project in Sorrento Mesa are just now officially opening the community despite having sold nearly 600 homes since construction started last summer. Developed by a partnership of Lennar, Shea Homes and California West, 3 Roots will ultimately have about 1,800 homes, including an...
