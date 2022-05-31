ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Man Found Dead on the Thruway, Police Need Your Help

By Terry
 2 days ago
New York State Police are looking for answers after an Albany man was killed after a series of strange incidents on the Thruway over the Memorial Day Weekend. Police say shortly after 11pm Sunday, 48 year old Michael Tran of Albany drove his car the wrong way into the southbound lane...

WNYT

Suspicious death under investigation in Albany

ALBANY - Police in Albany are investigating a suspicious death in the city. They say they were called to an apartment on Old Hickory Drive in the Loudon Arms Apartments around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to check the welfare of a tenant. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old woman dead in her home.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Know this Guy? Schenectady Police Need Your Help

You probably heard about the Memorial Day Weekend tragedy near 800 State Street in Schenectady where a man was killed. What made it more tragic was that the victim, Treavine Tate had just turned 21 when he was shot to death near Hulett Street around 11:30 Monday night. Police were...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Gaffney's closed for one month, violence continues

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — It's been one month since the State Liquor Authority suspended the license for Gaffney’s bar in Saratoga Springs. The suspension comes after multiple reports from the Saratoga Springs Police Department about violence incidents that stemmed from the bar. But now one month after...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

May 28 – June 3, 2022

James J. Garafalo, 28, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced to serve 4-1/2 years in a state correctional facility to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, after pleading to assault in the second-degree regarding his role in a Caroline Street incident last August. According to Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, “Garafalo admitted to acting in concert with his brother and co-defendant in causing serious physical injury to the victim, Mark French, who was punched in the head and fell to the ground where his head struck pavement.” French was subsequently transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Heggen added. Garafalo was also sentenced to an indeterminate term of 2 to 4 years for his plea to aggravated family offense, regarding a separate incident which occurred in January 2022, after intentionally violating an order of protection by having contact with a protected party via telephone while incarcerated at Saratoga County Jail. The sentences for the separate acts are to run concurrently – meaning Garafalo will serve both sentences at the same time.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Standoff situation in Troy underway

There is a standoff situation happening at the Stewarts on Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. Troy Dispatch confirms negotiations are underway. This is developing story and we will update this link as confirmed information becomes available. Follow on Facebook here.
TROY, NY
