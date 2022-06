CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Winners have been announced in the contest to redesign the "I Voted" stickers in Champaign County. “This contest was a lot of fun for the office and for the judges to decide. We had wonderful and creative designs that represent the best of democracy in Champaign County. I want to thank the judges for their time and deciding the winners. The goal of this contest was to engage the people of Champaign County in the electoral process,” said County Clerk Aaron Ammons.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO