Jacksonville, FL

Contest: Win a pair of tickets to see The Masked Singer National Tour stop in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is giving away a pair of tickets to The Masked Singer National Tour, which is stopping in Jacksonville on Friday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

You can see your favorite characters come to life on the live stage at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater.

Singer Natasha Bedingfield will host the tour and perform. A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city. Who will it be in Jacksonville?

To enter the contest, just fill out the form below:

