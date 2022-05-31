ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickleball Club and Restaurant Coming to Mt. Pleasant

Cover picture for the articleCrush Yard, a pickleball club and restaurant, is planning to open in Mount Pleasant sometime between this fall and winter. Located off Highway 17 at 3365 S. Morgans Point Road, the business will combine the sport of pickleball with a laid back eatery....

sasee.com

The Happiest Hours: Cyndi Moran, Hot Fish Club

You may remember it as the “Hot and Hot Fish Club” or you may now know it as one of the best venues on the inlet to listen to some groovin’ tunes, but this gathering place is more dynamic than ever thanks to the current owners, Cyndi Moran and her long-time friends, Kathy and Phillip Bates. Originally founded in the late 1700s, the social club was dedicated to gourmet food, delicious beverages, and festive times. In spirit of those earlier revelers, Hot Fish Club (and all of its best traditions) was re-established in its current location by Morse Park Landing in the oldest existing restaurant building in Murrells Inlet.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Eater

Chef Nico Romo Shares Italian Family Recipes at Laura in Summerville

Chef Nico Romo is well known in Charleston for his French fare at Nico in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy in downtown Charleston, but now he’s bringing Italian to Summerville with the opening of Laura on Wednesday, June 1. The 101 Main Street restaurant is an ode to Romo’s Italian grandmother Laura, who grew up in Arpino in Central Italy. Her cooking was influenced by the styles of Northern and Southern Italy.
CHARLESTON, SC
Islander 71 Starting Lunch Service This Week

Islander 71, a new Isle of Palms restaurant that opened on May 14th, today announced it will begin lunch service on Thursday, June 2nd. Lunch will be served at the restaurant from 11:30 am to 3 pm with dinner service following from 4 pm to 9 pm. All of the bars at Islander 71 will be open from 11:30 am to 10 pm.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
holycitysinner.com

Behind the Garden Gate Tour Returns Saturday

For the eighth year, The Garden Conservancy and the Charleston Horticultural Society opened the Holy City’s finest private gardens for self-guided tours. Some of Charleston’s beautiful gardens, traditionally hidden behind locked gates or tucked down seemingly unremarkable alleyways, were open for limited tours on Saturday, May 28th. If you missed the first tour, you’ll have the opportunity to attend the next one on Saturday, June 4th.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Makeready Appoints Tim Morton as Executive Chef of The Ryder Hotel

Makeready, the hospitality company behind several brands, hotels, and restaurants in Charleston, has announced Chef Tim Morton (right) of Frannie & The Fox is the new executive chef at The Ryder Hotel. Chef Morton will now serve as executive chef of both The Ryder and Emeline, which are home to restaurants Little Palm and Frannie & the Fox, respectively.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 5/30

Frozen Irish coffee, seafood and a nostalgic dessert. Phyllis Gates of Mount Pleasant would like to enjoy her dream dinner with philanthropic musicians while indulging in seafood dishes, a classic coconut cake and a dessert-like frozen cocktail. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: “My husband Michael, Don Henley and Jackson Browne — all...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville native creates labor-intensive sand carved glass art

Summerville native Lex Melfi is from a plumbing family. He did not become a talented sand carved glass artist until he was 48 years old!. One of his works caught my eye when I was taking pictures of fellow local artist Cynthia Kornahrens’ works, as he had created a nicely lit sand glass portrait of the front façade of her home. I was blown away. I really have not seen this type of work to the degree he creates it until now. Lex’s small glass items that are window light catchers can be found and purchased locally at the Antiques and Artisans Village store. However, one may not realize that is sand carved glass. The detail and hours involved are mind-boggling.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Macaw rescued after being stranded at Custom House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Gillis was walking down Market Street Tuesday night when suddenly, she heard an unfamiliar sound. “I’m like, ‘That doesn’t sound like a bird from around here,’” Gillis said. “So, I started looking. I’m an animal lover and had a feeling this was not a regular bird, probably a pet.” It […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Shares June Event Lineup

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready to kick off the summer with a variety of community events throughout June, as well as a new addition to the lineup. Start the month off right with the SWEAT Fitness Series with Athleta, a complimentary series hosted by local fitness enthusiasts. After getting a workout in, guests can return for the free summer concert series, Live Under The Oaks, to enjoy the best in local musical talent. Play Dayz is also back this month, featuring special classes for children and parents. Finally, grab your friends and family for the Towne Centre’s first ever SummerTowne Bash, a block party featuring live performances, activities, games, contests and more.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

9th Annual Wine Women & Shoes Fundraiser Scheduled for October

Florence Crittenton Programs of SC’s 9th Annual Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser will be held at Festival Hall on Thursday, October 20th, 2022 from 6 pm to 9:30 pm. The event raises funds for Florence Crittenton Programs of SC, which is the only licensed maternity group home in the state.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In South Carolina

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville business celebrates 50 years

Pops Top Shop of downtown Summerville will celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 2. The longtime vinyl top and auto upholstery business began in North Charleston in 1972 when Jesse Rivera opened the shop under a lean-to pole barn with his wife and two toddler children, according to a press release on the anniversary. Over the years, it would grow, with a second location arriving in Summerville in 1984.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Nico Romo pays homage to his Italian grandma

Laura, the newest concept by French chef Nico Romo, who was voted Best Chef in City Paper’s 2022 Best Of awards, is now open in historic Summerville on 101 Main Street. Named after Romo’s grandmother, Laura joins NICO in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy downtown as part of the Nico Dining Group.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
styleblueprint.com

A Classic Charleston Wedding Soaked in Spanish Moss

Blair Bonifield and TJ Scott began dating in October of 2019 in Malibu, CA, but their story goes back years before that. “We met through a mutual friend at Malibu Sushi, but we didn’t start dating until two years after that first meeting,” Blair says. “We actually didn’t even really talk during those two years.” But then, all of a sudden, TJ sent Blair a DM inviting her to a run club. The rest is history, as the two quickly fell head over sneakers.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crowds flock to local beaches on Memorial Day

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – People looking to enjoy the beautiful Lowcountry weather flocked to area beaches on Memorial Day. For beachgoers like Jaime Pickle, it meant a day of fun and sun on Folly Beach. “My kids are down at surf camp; we have friends in town visiting and taking it all in,” she […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. Thankfully the...
CHARLESTON, SC

