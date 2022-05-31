Pickleball Club and Restaurant Coming to Mt. Pleasant

You may remember it as the “Hot and Hot Fish Club” or you may now know it as one of the best venues on the inlet to listen to some groovin’ tunes, but this gathering place is more dynamic than ever thanks to the current owners, Cyndi Moran and her long-time friends, Kathy and Phillip Bates. Originally founded in the late 1700s, the social club was dedicated to gourmet food, delicious beverages, and festive times. In spirit of those earlier revelers, Hot Fish Club (and all of its best traditions) was re-established in its current location by Morse Park Landing in the oldest existing restaurant building in Murrells Inlet.

MURRELLS INLET, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO