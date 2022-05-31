Pickleball Club and Restaurant Coming to Mt. Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready to kick off the summer with a variety of community events throughout June, as well as a new addition to the lineup. Start the month off right with the SWEAT Fitness Series with Athleta, a complimentary series hosted by local fitness enthusiasts. After getting a workout in, guests can return for the free summer concert series, Live Under The Oaks, to enjoy the best in local musical talent. Play Dayz is also back this month, featuring special classes for children and parents. Finally, grab your friends and family for the Towne Centre’s first ever SummerTowne Bash, a block party featuring live performances, activities, games, contests and more.
