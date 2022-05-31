ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jeff Gladney's girlfriend also killed in Dallas car crash

By Dionne Anglin, David Sentendrey
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - The Dallas County medical examiner has identified the passenger killed in Monday's fiery crash in Dallas. She died along with pro-football player Jeff Gladney. Mercedes Palacios, 26, was killed in the Monday morning car crash. The Fort Worth woman was a passenger in the car driven by Jeff Gladney,...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 2

Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a man wanted in Dallas County on a capital murder arrest warrant. Police were notified by an outside agency that the suspect, Byron Davis III, was possibly in Wichita Falls. After investigating, officers reportedly found...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mercedes, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
CBS DFW

30-year-old driver loses control on Dallas North Tollway, ejected from car

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Keila Lee Wangen, 30, of Glenn Heights died after she lost control while driving in the rain on the Dallas North Tollway. Traffic investigators said Wangen's Land Rover was traveling northbound on June 1 when it lost traction on the wet road. It skidded toward the right, struck the guardrail, and rolled over down the embankment ejecting Wangen.The Frisco Fire Department pronounced Wangen deceased just before 4 p.m. at the scene. 
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died. Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene. 
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Plano officer arrested in Wylie on family violence charge

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wylie have confirmed that an officer with the Plano Police Department was arrested in their city after a domestic disturbance.It was around 4:30 p.m. on May 22 when officers in Wylie were sent to the 800 block of Ann Drive. The person who contacted police said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and it had become physical.Once at the scene, and after speaking with both parties, investigators said officers determined that Zachary Petty, 30, committed the offense of assault bodily injury family violence. Petty, a Wylie resident, was arrested and booked into jail at the Wylie Public Safety Building. After further investigation into the case, on May 25 officials also obtained an arrest warrant for Petty for continuous violence against the family. After the second charge Petty turned himself in and has since been released on bond.There has been no information from Plano police confirming Petty's employment or current status with the department.Wylie police say the domestic abuse case remains under investigation.
WYLIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Lexus Suv#Tarleton State University
fox4news.com

Dallas officer arrested for DWI on Memorial Day

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer is accused of driving while intoxicated. Sr. Cpl. Daniel Jamieson was arrested on Memorial Day in McKinney. He’s now in the Collin County jail. Jamieson is a 14-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. The 39-year-old is on administrative leave pending the outcome...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for white Toyota 4Runner involved in hit-and-run

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help finding an older model white Toyota 4Runner involved in a hit-and-run on May 28. The victim was found injured, laying in the northbound service road at 6300 South Freeway. Police said the driver of the 4Runner fled the scene without helping him. Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to all 817-392-4886.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Waco woman shot, suspect in custody

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 23-year-old Waco woman has been arrested only a short time after a shooting sent another woman to the hospital on Monday night. Tanaiya Janae Norwood was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officers to Face Civil Rights Trial in Timpa Case

The Supreme Court of the United States said Tuesday it would not review the case involving four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016. A federal appeals court ruled back in January that "qualified immunity" should not protect the officers from potential liability resulting from the death of Tony Timpa, a man with mental illness who died after being restrained for nearly 14 minutes by Dallas police officers in 2016.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash

DALLAS - Two people died in a fiery rollover crash overnight in Dallas. First responders were called to the scene on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Routh Street in Downtown Dallas around 2:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a white Mercedes SUV on fire. Dallas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy