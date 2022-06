Town officials are considering the construction of a three-story town hall on vacant land at the corner of Howell Avenue and Brook Street, where town departments could be consolidated in one location. The current Town Hall at 200 Howell Avenue would be renovated for use as a town court facility and the police department would expand into the area currently used by the court at the shared facility at 210 Howell Avenue.

