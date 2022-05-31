ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Brown almost killed himself after deaths of wife Whitney Houston and two kids – and suffered two heart attacks

BOBBY Brown has revealed that he almost killed himself after losing his wife Whitney Houston and two children in tragic circumstances.

The R&B star, 53, confessed that he drank so heavily that he suffered two heart attacks after failing to deal with the shock deaths of Bobbi Kristina - his child with Whitney Houston - and oldest son Little Bobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rs1PI_0fwDhliX00
Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina both passed away Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vs2uu_0fwDhliX00
Bobby Brown is opening up about how he coped in the wake of the tragedies Credit: Shift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsFQX_0fwDhliX00
Brown's son, Bobby Brown Jr, also passed away from a drug overdose Credit: Alamy Live News

Bobby said he turned to drinking after he made the agonizing decision to pull the plug on his daughter's life support on the instructions of ex Whitney from beyond the grave.

In an emotional interview due to air on A&E tonight, he said: "Losing my daughter hurt me to my core."

"Children are not supposed to go before their parents and I lost my baby girl.

"I started drinking a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqX16_0fwDhliX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221RNT_0fwDhliX00

"My drinking had gotten to a point where my bodily functions were starting to quit on my body.

"I had two heart attacks. I had two stents in my heart."

After a miracle recovery, tragedy struck again when Bobby found his son "Little Bobby" from first love La'Princia collapsed face down at his flat after an overdose of fentanyl.

Bobby again turned to booze to numb his grief before deciding he had to do something about his addiction problems.

"I chose to check in and get help for it again," he said.

"I went to detox and got myself together.

"I am not normal. I'm an alcoholic. It is an everyday fight for sobriety.

"I am in prayer and therapy.

"That makes it easier to build my self confidence back and change the narrative of how my life should turn out.

"I go to AA meets and have a sponsor and friends and family who help me out.

"After everything, I can only be proud of myself on a daily basis, because I struggle and work hard to make my kids see me in a better light than I see myself.

"Family has always been a major part of my life. That is the only way I get by. Family are my biggest support system. I feel all loved. It keeps me afloat.

"I am a survivor and my angels are looking over me, carried me a long way and I'm thankful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Or6a0_0fwDhliX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m71Zz_0fwDhliX00

A&E's Biography: Bobby Brown is a two-night event, with the first part airing yesterday and the second tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT starting June 7.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

