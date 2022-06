HAMDEN — Police said they charged a woman after she was allegedly found outside an apartment complex on Fitch Street Sunday with a loaded gun and heroin packaged for sale. Francesca Pisano, 28, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell, Hamden police said in a news release. Pisano was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm and second degree breach of peace.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO