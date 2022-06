The frenzy of the NFL free agency period is over, though there are still some valuable names remaining on the market. One such name, Dont’a Hightower, has been the subject of speculation about a potential return to the New England Patriots. Hightower has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Patriots, though the franchise has reportedly had little contact with the veteran linebacker. On Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Hightower and his possible return to New England. He responded in typical Belichick fashion, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO