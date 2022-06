PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’ll be an all Mid-Illini battle for the a Class 3A baseball sectional championship on Saturday afternoon. Both Washington and Morton advanced to the sectional finals with impressive wins on Wednesday night. The host Panthers beat Galesburg 3-2 in a nail biter. And in the first game of the night, Morton trounced Rock Island 15-1 in a dominant performance. The Potters brought 14 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored 9 runs in the frame. The sectional title game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Washington’s Brian Wisher Field.

WASHINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO