NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a police dispatch call came in for personnel down and in danger. MNPD Public Information Officer Don Aaron says the dispatch call police received was regarding an officer in trouble. It was later confirmed that the victim was not a Metro Police officer as it was first reported, but it was a security guard. Aaron says that someone had mistaken the security guard as a police officer which is why first reports called the incident an officer involved shooting.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO