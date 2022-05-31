ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NE

CPS Foundation receives grant from Columbus Area Future Fund

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Public Schools will be getting new funds to build connections with the community, thanks to a new...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

1011now.com

Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the last legislative session, the Nebraska Hospital Association introduced four bills to help retain and recruit nurses. Only one passed. The NHA said they are disappointed with the lack of progress and now, the effort to keep current nurses in the profession, while also hiring more, is up to hospitals alone.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools announces stipend for all full-time, part-time teachers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools will be offering one-time stipends for all staff in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, the district announced Wednesday. "Everybody is doing more work, with less people. It doesn't matter the office, it doesn't matter the division, there are less people who are working," said Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha’s 111-year-old Keeline Building poised for $6.8 million revamp

Keeline Building, 319 S. 17th St., set for rehab (Courtesy of Shamrock Development) When the historic Keeline Building rose more than a century ago in downtown Omaha, it proved pivotal to the area’s shift from a residential to a commercial and public center. In fact, the home of a...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Federal Credit Union getting new name Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Columbus United Federal Credit Union is getting a new name, changing to OneUnited Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Credit union officials said the name change was to better reflect the numerous northeast Nebraska communities the business serves. The organization will remain based in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island woman takes on role of family member for weekend Cemetery Tour

The trunk arrived at the Union Pacific station in Omaha without its owner. It was October 10, 1893. A Union Pacific baggage master received a note from the superintendent Union Pacific-Omaha’s baggage department. Would Ayer look into finding the trunk’s owner, possibly from the Grand Island area?. There...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman heads to Rwanda after wait for Peace Corps opportunity

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Leslie Rojas was all set to walk off her graduation stage and travel to Morrocco with the Peace Corps when the pandemic of the century hit. "We were all in the group chat kind of informing each other what we knew," Rojas, education specialist volunteer with the Peace Corps, said of her Morrocco-bound group. Slowly, one by one, the other volunteers dropped out until it was official that the Peace Corps was evacuating 7,000 volunteers from 60 countries and halting travel.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Public works board gets report on Beatrice Clean City collection

BEATRICE – Participation was down in this year’s large-item curbside collection in Beatrice…most likely because a similar event was held just last fall. But officials are happy with how the annual Beatrice Clean City week project came out. It allows residents to discard large items like furniture or appliances.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Caleb: The Pet of the Week

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Caleb!. Caleb is a seven-year-old Dutch shepherd. Though he may look intimidating, underneath his exterior he's just a large puppy that wants to snuggle all day. Caleb is sweet and friendly and would be a great companion for anyone. He enjoys the fresh air, playing outside...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City agenda includes closed session over sign

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Rowe Safety Complex. The agenda includes recognition of Beau Lee for winning two gold medals at state track, oath of McKenna Ahrens as a new police office and a report on Nebraska City Cats trap neuter and return program.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Update from the Jefferson County Commissioners

On this Memorial Day weekend as we enter summer 2022, let us pause to remember those who have gone before us that gave all that mortality can give that we enjoy our lives today in freedom and abundance. A terrible price in blood has been paid to secure our way of life for us and for future generations. The words of President Franklin Roosevelt are as true today as they were on the eve of World War Two: "Freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved." Until the day when the world is free from tyranny, our freedom will be preserved only if Americans step forward to answer the call—and prove ourselves worthy to be free. The brave souls we remember this weekend have eternally proven their worth, and in so doing, are exemplars of our nation’s highest principles. They have earned the eternal thanks of a grateful nation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Shakers Gentlemen’s Club demolished in Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A well-known Waverly business was demolished on Thursday. The Shaker’s Gentlemen’s Club stood near the Interstate 80 Waverly exit for over 25 years. The Waverly business had not been reopened since it was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the gentlemen’s...
WAVERLY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Backyard Farmer to tape episode in Norfolk

A Nebraska Public Television staple is bringing its lights, cameras and microphones to Norfolk. Backyard Farmer is a weekly television show on Nebraska Public Media – formerly NET – about plants, trees and garden. Northeast Community College’s Ag Program Director, Jill Heemstra, says everything that grows, “Backyard Farmer” covers it.
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Portions of 14th, 70th Streets in Lincoln to close on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of 14th and 70th Streets will close on Monday, city officials say. A portion of 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads will close for a roundabout and water main installation project. The work is scheduled to be completed in early October, according...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Legislative Update with Julie Slama: Memorial Day

As we observe Memorial Day each year, it’s imperative to reflect upon the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who have given their lives in service of our country. While some Americans see Memorial Day as a three-day weekend spent camping, barbecuing, and going outside, we all need to remember the importance of this holiday. Memorial Day is to honor and extend gratitude to the men and women who died serving our country.
LINCOLN, NE

