The train that will eventually take guests from Orlando International Airport to Disney World just took a HUGE step forward. For months, we’ve been covering everything related to this train — from its potential cost to considerations about how Disney World will get guests to their hotels once the train is operational. Most recently, after many discussions, a potential route had been proposed for the train to take from the airport to Disney World (a topic that had been heavily debated) and now plans for the train has taken another HUGE step forward.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO