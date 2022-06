Dame Deborah James has said she is finding it difficult to make memories with her family as she only has “some very grabbed hours” between “sleeping and side effects” of cancer.In an update posted to Instagram on Tuesday 31 May, James shared a series of photographs from a “girly sleepover” with her family on Monday.One photograph showed James smiling next to her sister, Sarah, her daughter Eloise and three other young girls.A cosy set up with indoor teepes, fairy lights and bunting could be seen in the background.In another, James appeared to be laughing as she leaned back against a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO