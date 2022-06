NEW BERN, Craven County — A large police presence responded to a home at 1717 Rhem Avenue in New Bern where officials said they found a man dead. New Bern Police Lieutenant McInnis has confirmed that 51-year-old William S. Burger was found dead and a female was taken to the hospital, treated and released. They are calling it an “isolated incident” and said there is no danger to the public.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO