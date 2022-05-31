ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One More Hot Day Then Relief

By Joe Calhoun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for 90 again Wednesday, marking it the first heat wave of the year for the Susquehanna Valley. It'll...

Clearing and Cooler

A cool front will bring more comfortable weather for the weekend across the Susquehanna Valley. As high pressure builds across the Northeast, we'll see more sun and less humidity through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 and lows will be in the 50s. If you're not a fan of the heat and humidity, then you'll be happy to hear that we don't see any return to that through next week. Another round of some rain may come through Tuesday or Wednesday and then again later in the week.
Storms Bring Relief

Wednesday made it 3 days in a row of 90 degree temperatures for the Susquehanna valley....our first heat wave of the season. The heat will end for Thursday as a cold front approaches we'll have more clouds and it won't be as hot as we'll stay in the lower 80s. But the front will spark some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. some could become strong to severe with damaging winds possible along with some hail and heavy down pours. Behind the front we'll feel much more comfortable as we dry out and the humidity drops. Look for a nice weekend with highs each day near 80 and lows in the 60s. We don't see any heat returning through next week and there will be a few chances of some rain.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thompson, or 15 miles south of Deposit, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ararat, Lanesboro, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Pleasant Mount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
