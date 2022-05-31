Police: Woman rams Bethel police vehicle, injures officer, during chase

A Bethel woman who police said rammed an officer’s vehicle was charged following a chase to her residence.

Bethel Police Chief W.D. Rhodes said shortly after 8 p.m. Friday officers attempted to stop a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe on N.C. 11 at Business 11 for failure to stop at a stop sign and driving recklessly. The driver fled from officers, leading them to pursue.

Rhodes said the Tahoe’s driver continued to drive dangerously and committed multiple traffic violations. On Smith Street, she rammed into the closest pursuing vehicle driven by Officer William Civils, who suffered minor injuries.

Police continued to pursue the driver onto Jefferson Street and James Street prior to her making a turn toward her residence on West Church Street, where she exited the vehicle and attempted to run away.

The driver, Melissa Diaz Gilliam, 52, of 191 W. Church St., was taken into custody by Sgt. Christopher Little.

Gilliam was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official; flee or elude arrest with a motor vehicle; reckless driving to endanger; driving while license revoked, impaired revocation; resisting public officer; injury to real property; speeding 95 mph in a 60 mph zone; speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone; possession of open container/consumption of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle; failure to stop at a stop sign.

Civils was able to return to work immediately despite his injuries, Rhodes said, and continued to assist in apprehending Gilliam even after his vehicle was disabled.

Gilliam has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault, selling Schedule II controlled substances and driving while impaired among other convictions.