ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Police: Woman rams Bethel police vehicle, injures officer, during chase

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBKHB_0fwDfXoJ00

A Bethel woman who police said rammed an officer’s vehicle was charged following a chase to her residence.

Bethel Police Chief W.D. Rhodes said shortly after 8 p.m. Friday officers attempted to stop a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe on N.C. 11 at Business 11 for failure to stop at a stop sign and driving recklessly. The driver fled from officers, leading them to pursue.

Rhodes said the Tahoe’s driver continued to drive dangerously and committed multiple traffic violations. On Smith Street, she rammed into the closest pursuing vehicle driven by Officer William Civils, who suffered minor injuries.

Police continued to pursue the driver onto Jefferson Street and James Street prior to her making a turn toward her residence on West Church Street, where she exited the vehicle and attempted to run away.

The driver, Melissa Diaz Gilliam, 52, of 191 W. Church St., was taken into custody by Sgt. Christopher Little.

Gilliam was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official; flee or elude arrest with a motor vehicle; reckless driving to endanger; driving while license revoked, impaired revocation; resisting public officer; injury to real property; speeding 95 mph in a 60 mph zone; speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone; possession of open container/consumption of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle; failure to stop at a stop sign.

Civils was able to return to work immediately despite his injuries, Rhodes said, and continued to assist in apprehending Gilliam even after his vehicle was disabled.

Gilliam has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault, selling Schedule II controlled substances and driving while impaired among other convictions.

Comments / 2

Related
WITN

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Chocowinity man victim of fatal pedestrian crash

Adolph Sadler III, also known as Gus, was struck and killed in a hit and run on Friday, May 27 at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Airport Road in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department. Per a social media post published by the...
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Shooting; vehicle theft; chase

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Chief Deputy Scott Hall:. Tuesday around 9 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Allison Drive outside Scotland Neck to a report a woman had been shot. Investigation showed, however, the woman was struck in the face by glass...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Traffic Violations#Law Enforcement#Bethel Police#Chevrolet#Business 11#Sgt
neusenews.com

Update: Pedestrian struck by a vehicle dies from injuries

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:53 pm, officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Vernon Avenue and East Street. Witness statements, as well as video footage revealed the pedestrian was crossing northbound across Vernon Avenue at the intersection of East Street. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Vernon Avenue struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to UNC Lenoir and later to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. On Monday, May 30, 2022, the pedestrian died as a result from the injuries he sustained from being struck by the vehicle.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Child charged in school threat at Bethel Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]
wcti12.com

Investigation still ongoing into SUV, school bus crash, no charges filed yet

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Schools leaders confirmed that six students and a driver were on a school bus involved in a crash in New Bern. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. not far from Ben D. Quinn Elementary School. Craven...
WITN

Driver dies in early morning car crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is dead after a car accident early Wednesday morning. On June 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Goldsboro Police responded to the area of Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street in reference to a one-car traffic crash with extensive debris in the roadway, including a damaged power pole blocking the road.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

New Bern police investigating homicide at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were at a home Wednesday conducting an initial death investigation that has now been classified as a homicide, officials said. WNCT’s Toni Snyder reports the investigation was being held at a home on Rhem Avenue. Lt. Jason Williams said the investigation began Wednesday morning. There were a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, conducted a multi-agency checking station on Saturday night. The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department. The 68 charges issued that night include:. 6 cases of...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged with assaulting officer, damaging jail window

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is under arrest after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a law enforcement officer and damaged the detention center. The sheriff’s office said independent witnesses, claimed on May 29 just after 2 p.m., 30-year-old Phillip George Warmbrod threw a rock at the Durham County Detention Facility, shattering a window. The sheriff’s office said Warmbrod then got into an altercation with a Durham city police officer who responded to the scene.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man ejected from motorcycle after hitting car parked in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Durham on Wednesday night. Durham police said a 42-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle in the 2600 block of East Main Street when he ran off the road and hit a parked car. The motorcycle then crashed into a grassy hill and the man was ejected from the motorcycle and hit telephone pole.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

‘Jail and Bail’: Local officials locked up for a cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Police Chief Mark Holtzman and other local leaders got locked up Thursday as part of a unique fundraiser. Boneyard Harley-Davidson hosted a “Jail and Bail” fundraiser to raise money for the kids of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. As some familiar faces including Connelly, Sheriff Paula Dance, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville man dies after shooting at Raeford Road hookah lounge

Fayetteville police are investigating the death of a man and the wounding of two other people in a shooting at a hookah lounge early Monday. Officers were called to Airborne Hookah Lounge in the 5000 block of Raeford Road about 2:15 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Sampson deputies ID victims of fatal weekend shooting near Clinton

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in a weekend shooting that left one Clinton man dead and another injured. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Brent Antwain McCollum, 30, was killed and Roman Dashon King, 24, was wounded. McCollum was found dead inside...
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after driver crashes Mercedes into Rocky Mount store, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was taken to a nearby hospital after she had a medical emergency and crashed into a store in Rocky Mount Monday. The incident was reported at a business named Snapback City, near the corner of Fairview Road and Oakwood Drive. Video of the aftermath was posted on Facebook around 12:30 p.m.
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
289
Followers
555
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy