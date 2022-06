Two Canadian hockey players who participated in the KHL last season have posted a photo indicating they plan to return to the league and are "not afraid". The photo and caption were posted on the Instagram account of Aljosa Pilko, who is the agent for both Brendan Leipsic and Philippe Maillet. Both have played in the NHL for the Washington Capitals (Maillet got just two games), and both were teammates with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2021-22, making it all the way to the Gagarin Cup Final and game seven before losing to CSKA Moscow. Here is the photo. The caption translates to "We are not afraid. And we're coming back."

