East Orange teacher who saved choking student given key to the city

Officials in East Orange held a ceremony on Tuesday to honor a third grade teacher who saved a student’s life last month.

JaNiece Jenkins is a teacher at East Orange Community Charter School. When one of her students started to choke on a water bottle cap, she sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver, saving the student’s life.

East Orange Mayor Ted Green honored Jenkins by giving her the key to the city.

"All I can say is thank you. I'm really surprised how far this has gone. Like I said in some of my interviews, all I was doing was saving my student's life, just doing my job,” Jenkins says.

She stressed the importance of CPR training for teachers during her remarks.