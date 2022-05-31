ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett PD: Man breaks into church, steals $22

By Danica Sauter
 2 days ago

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he broke into a Catholic church and stole $22, according to the Crockett Texas Police Department.

On Saturday, May 28, 54-year-old Uvenerl Walter Davis, of Crockett, broke into the Tejas Catholic Church around 5:33 a.m., located at the 600 block of North 4th Street, said authorities.

Officers were able to recognize Davis through surveillance footage. They found Davis that day and arrested him for an active parole warrant and later requested an additional warrant for burglary of a building.

Davis was placed in the Houston County Jail.

Comments / 5

Ashley Renae Odom
2d ago

That $22 chump change is gonna end up costing ya around $2,222 after(and if)you bond out, you take theft classes and pay your probation fee's every single month for at least 2 year's (or could be 1 year or 3 year's)or you can just lay it out and it'd cost ya alot less💯🤨🙄✌️

Reply(1)
2
