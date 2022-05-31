Tom VanHaaren @TomVH (ESPN College Football Reporter) 5-31-22

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A handful of area athletes head into this weekend’s OHSAA Division I track and field meet with a target on their back. Euclid’s Alexis Cain, Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith and Walsh Jesuit’s Luke Ondracek each hold one of Ohio’s top times. A career’s worth of work has led each of the three seniors back to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time since their freshman year to vie for a gold medal. (The 2020 meet was canceled and the 2021 meet was split among three high schools.)

22 HOURS AGO