ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAON0_0fwDeH2Y00

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers , leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday.

State police initially said a teacher had propped the door open shortly before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

They have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. But, Considine said, the door did not lock.

“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Considine said.

Uvalde student says she covered herself in classmate’s blood, played dead to survive

Investigators confirmed the detail through additional video footage reviewed since last Friday’s news conference when authorities first said that the door had been left propped open. Authorities did not state at that time what had been used to prop open the door.

Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck on campus.

“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.

San Antonio attorney Don Flanary told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, closed the door shut after realizing that a gunman was on the loose. She had initially propped it open to carry food from a car to a classroom, the attorney said.

“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting,” Flanary told the newspaper.

“She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked,” Flanary said.

Flanary did not immediately return telephone messages left at his office from The Associated Press.

Border Patrol agent recalls rushing Texas school in effort to save wife, daughter

Investigators are also still trying to interview Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who state police have said was the commander of the school shooting scene while it happened.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo treated the active scene as a hostage situation and as if children were no longer at risk, while 19 police officers waited in the school hallway outside the classroom where Ramos was.

McCraw called that the “wrong decision,” saying the focus of the investigation has shifted to Arredondo and the police response.

Other officers in the Uvalde city and schools police departments continue to sit for interviews and provide statements, but Arredondo has not responded to DPS requests for two days, Considine said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSA

Teen driver dead, 6 injured in accident on Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A two vehicle accident near the University of Texas at San Antonio left one person dead and six others injured. The San Antonio Express-News reports the accident happened in the 6300 block of West Hausman Road around 12:30 p.m. Police said five juveniles were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Police#Shooting#Hostage#911#Violent Crime#Ap#Robb Elementary School
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Ameer Abdalridha dead, 3 others hospitalized after a crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Ameer Abdalridha dead, 3 others hospitalized after a crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Ameer Abdalridha, a Brandeis High School student, as the victim who died after a crash Thursday in San Antonio that also left three others in hospitals. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Hausman Road, near the intersection with J.V. Bacon Parkway [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
kgns.tv

Former BP agent accused of 2018 killing spree seeks change of venue

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The man and former federal agent accused of the 2018 killing spree seeks a change of venue. On Wednesday, Juan David Ortiz’s attorney requested to have the trial moved to a different location. However, while the state presented evidence, Judge Oscar Hale deferred his decision...
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD trains on active shooter response phone app

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are adding another tool that they hope could help officers better respond to active shooter situations. Members of SAPD’s SWAT team gathered at a church in northwest Bexar County on Tuesday to try out LifeSpot, a cellphone app meant to cut down on response times and better manage the confusion at the scene. The training was scheduled before the Uvalde school shooting happened, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy