Do you know about Great River Greening? They’re a nonprofit devoted to engaging individuals and communities in on-the-ground work that improves our land and waters. Kateri Routh was recently appointed as Executive Director – we talked to her about the organization’s goals, success stories and how anyone can help. Keep reading – there’s even an upcoming opportunity for you to meet up with her at Lake Monster Brewing Company for a one on one discussion.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO