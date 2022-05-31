Appleton's Flag Day Parade theme is 'Pride of Old Glory'

APPLETON (WLUK) - Gulfstream will construct an aircraft paint facility at its facility in Appleton, and will add more than 200 jobs. “We are in a period of rapid growth and are currently hiring for a wide range of positions. We have openings for engineers, mechanics, avionics technicians and highly skilled trade and craftspeople. Gulfstream offers excellent training to assist in starting a new career in aviation,” said L.D. Buerger, vice president of completions, Gulfstream. “Gulfstream creates the world’s finest business aircraft, designed and outfitted with beautiful interiors. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunity to recruit and hire new talent to join the Gulfstream team at our Appleton facility.”

