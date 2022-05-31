Appleton's Flag Day Parade theme is 'Pride of Old Glory'
By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The nation's oldest Flag Day Parade is set for Saturday, June 11 in Appleton. Although the 71st Appleton Flag Day Parade is set for 2 p.m. that day, there will be events planned for Friday too. The theme this year is “Pride of Old Glory" and...
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A new Oshkosh school has selected its mascot. The new Vel Phillips Middle School is being built on Kentucky Street. The district announced Thursday, the new middle school's official mascot will be the Phoenix and its colors will be blue and gold. The school’s colors were selected...
(WLUK) -- After two years of virtual events, the 2022 Bellin Run is in-person. The race is Saturday, June 11. There is a virtual option for people who prefer that route. For in-person runners, the event starts and finishes on Webster Avenue in front of Bellin Hospital. Assistant Race Director...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A student brought an unloaded BB gun to Aldo Leopold School Thursday. No one was injured. “After investigating it was determined that the student intended no threat to students or staff. There were no BBs in the gun, and none were brought to school,” stated a letter to parents by principal Trina Lambert.
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- With nearly two dozen different species found in Wisconsin, many recognize tiny amphibians like the Eastern Gray Treefrog. From a family of freshly-hatched Canada geese, to a painted turtle basking in the sun, many say Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico is a great place to enjoy nature. And as the summer season rolls on, frogs are appearing too. The Martin family hiked the trails on Wednesday morning.
APPLETON (WLUK) - Gulfstream will construct an aircraft paint facility at its facility in Appleton, and will add more than 200 jobs. “We are in a period of rapid growth and are currently hiring for a wide range of positions. We have openings for engineers, mechanics, avionics technicians and highly skilled trade and craftspeople. Gulfstream offers excellent training to assist in starting a new career in aviation,” said L.D. Buerger, vice president of completions, Gulfstream. “Gulfstream creates the world’s finest business aircraft, designed and outfitted with beautiful interiors. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunity to recruit and hire new talent to join the Gulfstream team at our Appleton facility.”
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The country's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services is expanding, adding two locations in Northeast Wisconsin. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is adding 11 new dealership locations in seven states by the end of 2022, including three in Wisconsin. Among those in Wisconsin, Camping...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Comedian and creator of the Manitowoc Minute is coming to the Fox Valley. Charlie Berens will be at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new season is underway for the Miracle League of the Fox Valley. Opening day was Thursday. The league provides young people with intellectual and/or physical disabilities the opportunity to play organized baseball. Each player is paired with a community volunteer. Volunteers also serve as coaches and...
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo in Suamico is expanding, vertically. The zoo broke ground on its Canopy Tour project Thursday. The new Canopy Tour will allow visitors to view animals in their habitats from a walkway, 22 feet above the ground. The 1,700-foot-long, one-way trip canopy will go over...
WAUKESHA (WLUK) – A hearing next month has been postponed in a lawsuit filed by former Justice Michael Gableman against the mayors of Green Bay and Madison regarding administration of the November 2020 election. The Republican-controlled Legislature hired Gableman to examine possible fraud in the election, despite other reviews...
TOWN OF LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- One man is dead after an early morning crash in Oconto County. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on County Highway F in the Town of Lakewood. Officials say a 26-year-old Green Bay man was driving a truck and hit a tree. The man died...
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- An attraction which highlights nautical history in Northeast Wisconsin is opening some new exhibits. They're inside the 10-story tower at the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay. A black and white rendering from 1872, reveals plans to build a ship canal connecting Sturgeon Bay with...
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Taycheedah man is charged, accused of threatening to go down in a “blaze of glory” over firearms legislations by shooting legislators and family stating, “people will hunt you and your family down like an animal." James R. Sterns was taken into...
EATON (WLUK) -- Eddie Whipp's Dining Hall is celebrating 100 years in business this month. The family-owned and operated Brown County business kicked off celebrations on Wednesday. Special events continue on Friday and Sunday. The business is located within the community of Poland, in the town of Eaton. Whipp’s Dining...
Bruce and Ben Wolfgram are the father-son team that created BenShot. BenShot is a family business based out of Appleton. They create unique glassware designs, including their famous "Bulletproof" shot glass. The guys joined Living with Amy to talk more about their products and share their story. Take a look.
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports. You can learn to play it this summer at the Oshkosh Y's pickleball bootcamp. Participants will learn all the basic strokes and strategies to play the game. Two-hour clinics are being held at the Oshkosh Y Tennis Center. Clinics...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- De Pere and Ashwaubenon placed first and second, respectively, in a boys Division 1 golf sectional at Fox Valley Golf Club on Tuesday, advancing to the state meet next week. De Pere's team total was 320, while Ashwaubenon was at 322. Jakson Jazgar of Ashwaubenon was...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An Aug. 24 trial date was set Tuesday for a bus driver who allegedly had several beers during a school field trip to Madison. James Nelson, 70, faces one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age 16 for the April 18 incident. He previously pleaded not guilty.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man will stand trial. A judge made the ruling Thursday morning. Taylor Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion at a west side Green Bay home back in February. Investigators say multiple body parts were found...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new community clinic in downtown Green Bay will welcome patients this week. Construction on the N.E.W. Community Clinic at 611 N. Broadway began last year on the clinic's 50th year anniversary. The $4.5 million clinic, adjacent to the New Community Shelter, will provide medical and...
