ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

11-foot alligator removed from East Texas lake on Memorial Day

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra6kq_0fwDdvs300

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) — An 11-foot alligator was caught and successfully removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin in the afternoon on Memorial Day.

Lufkin officials said that the alligator’s presence was brought to their attention earlier this month. They said that the alligator did not appear to fear humans, and would come close to walking trails and the lakeshore.

Texas Game Wardens offering reward for information on Angelina Co. alligator death

“Anytime you have a large alligator like that, you fear that it may try to attack a child as we know occurred at Disney World in 2016 ,” Animal Control Director Aaron Ramsey said.

A trapper from Texas Parks & Wildlife was called and removed the alligator unharmed.

“The alligator was taken to a farm in Trinity,” Ramsey said. “I’m happy no one was harmed, and that the alligator is also safe.”

Officials say that Jones Lake and Ellen Trout Lake are known to have alligators occasionally. TPWD is asked to intervene when the alligators become large enough to threaten humans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Portion of Old Lufkin Road closed in Nacogdoches

UPDATE (4:57 p.m.) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches is now reopened. _______________ NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches from South Frank Street to Highway 59 South is closed for repairs due to a contractor hitting a water line. Repairs are expected to take approximately 4-6 hours.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Flynn from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Flynn — from the SPCA of East Texas. Flynn, is a 5-week-old lab-hound mix and is just a sweetheart, like his mama!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Saturday, June 4, is a Big Day as its Free Fishing Day Across Texas

Another big holiday is upon us this weekend. A holiday that requires you to put down the screen and get outside. Its a holiday that dads can share with their sons or their daughters and both may actually have fun doing it. Its a holiday that can be both frustrating but also super relaxing at the same time. That holiday is Free Fishing Day and it happens this Saturday, June 4, across all of Texas.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Alligator#Memorial Day#Trout#Animal Control#Animals#Ketk#Texas Game Wardens#Angelina Co#Disney World#Texas Parks Wildlife#Tpwd#Nexstar Media Inc
KLTV

WebXtra: City of Tyler giving away free dog, cat food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s Animal Services department is giving away free pet food. Thanks to a pet adoption program in May which involved the donation of dog and cat food, Animal Services’ pet food bank now has a surplus of food and they’re giving it away.
TYLER, TX
CandysDirt

Like Florida’s 30A, High Hill Development is Offering a Place For Laidback Luxury Living

High Hill Development is bringing idyllic travel to East Texas unlike anything this region has seen before. Envision metal-roofed beach homes with broad porches overlooking the water in the rural countryside of Arp, Texas. Picture bicycles gathered by the ice cream shop. Add in a mix of relaxing Florida Panhandle lifestyle amid East Texas scenery: High Hill Development is the place to be for families looking to get away and get back to a simpler way of living.
ARP, TX
KTRE

Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
UVALDE, TX
Mix 93.1

Who Is The Best Vet In Tyler, Texas? Residents Respond With These Vets

Owning a pet is a big responsibility. The animal you bring into your home to love and care for also requires routine visits to a veterinarian's office and just like when it comes to finding a doctor for us, it can be a challenge to find that right doctor. Pet owners will face the same issues when it comes to finding that perfect vet for their pet.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas sets yet another record high for gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After gas prices seemingly plateaued for a couple of weeks, and actually dropped a few cents, Wednesday morning saw them jump back up in East Texas to new record highs. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Tyler metro area is $4.28. For the […]
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Gattefossé Ready to Break Ground on $50 Million Project in Lufkin

This is HUGE news for the East Texas economy. A $50+ million project coming to Lufkin is about to take a major step forward. The City of Lufkin is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gattefossé’s manufacturing plant in the Lufkin Business Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 and the public is invited to attend.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy