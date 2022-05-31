ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

5 more from Scioto qualify for state

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZnFM_0fwDdjWZ00
Valley senior Bryce Stuart tied for runner-up honors in the Division III Region 11 boys high jump championship on Friday at Southeastern High School, clearing a height of six feet and one inch. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

RICHMOND DALE — Valley’s Justin Moore, in his own words, muscled his way to a Division III state shot put podium performance last year.

But this season, it’s more for form for Moore — and this time, he’s going back to the coveted state meet as a regional champion.

That’s because the six-foot four-inch junior Moore captured the Division III Region 11 boys shot put championship on Friday at Southeastern High School—heaving a school-record throw of 58 feet and three full inches in the process.

That’s correct, as Moore —the eighth-place and all-Ohioan at last season’s state meet —makes it back, as his 58-feet and three-inch throw not only squashed the school’s previous record by two full feet and two inches, but it put him atop the awards platform the regional.

Moore’s mashing toss to smash the previous Valley mark came on his final of three throws for Friday’s preliminaries —as the top nine prelim throws of the 16 regional qualifiers automatically advance to the finals.

Moore’s mark held up as easily the top prelim throw, as each finalist then received three finals heaves —and the best of each competitors’ six throws is the one which is officially scored.

His second-best throw, which went for 56 feet and eight and one-half inches, would have also set the new school record —as Moore made it clear that his shot put performance has never been better.

“Last year I didn’t have any form. It was kind of just muscle it out there, and get it as far as possible. This year, there is a lot more technique and it feels a lot better and smoother. And it’s not as hard on my body as it was last year. Last year, I just threw all upper body and all strength, which is not how you are supposed to throw,” said Moore. “It’s just a lot better this year, and I’m more confident in my shot.”

Moore’s other regional throws all exceeded 51 feet and four and one-half inches, including a pair of at least 53 and two.

He discussed what’s different for form with this postseason push —as compared to say his April and even early-May meets.

Just the throw’s feel, Moore said, secured the school record.

“It all came together. My coach (Rusty) has helped me the past three weeks with slowing it down, get out of the back and then explode at the front. I did that on the 58-3 throw and it felt amazing. I knew right there and then that I broke the school record, just based on how it felt,” he explained. “I knew I could break the school record at the beginning of the year. It took some time and some critiquing on my form to get it done.”

Also getting it done for the Valley boys was 6-4 senior Bryce Stuart, who tied for runner-up in the high jump — by clearing six feet and one inch.

Although his personal-record jump is 6-3, it’s all about performing on that day —and Stuart secured his ticket to the state meet by tying Bucyrus’ Randy Banks.

Stuart was making his second consecutive regional high-jump appearance, and on an improved weather day from late May of a year ago.

“I’m super-excited to be going to state this year. Especially after last year, when I didn’t do as well as I had hoped. I feel like I performed pretty well today, but I know I can do a lot better and keep going. The goal every time is to PR (personal record) and keep it simple, just like every other week,” said Stuart. “The state meet is something that I’ve always wanted to be a part of and compete with everybody.”

The top four placers in each event at the regional meet move on to the state meet —as Stuart, Banks, and Waterford senior Holden Dailey join regional champion Anthony Bell of Carey.

The senior set the Southeastern standard by clearing exactly six feet and four inches.

Moore and Stuart combined for 17 Valley team points, as South Webster senior Brody Boggs was eighth in the 110m high hurdles (16.99 seconds).

Moore’s Indians’ throwing teammate, Lakota Davis, advanced to the nine-man finals for the boys discus —as his best throw was three inches shy of an even 139 feet.

On the girls side, South Webster freshman Marley Kreischer placed sixth in the 1,600m run —and earned three points for the Lady Jeeps.

Right behind her was Eastern senior Abby Cochenour, as Kreischer’s five minutes and 44 seconds and Cochenour’s five minutes and 47 seconds scored three and two team points respectively.

Friday’s fourth-place time, for the one-mile run, was at 5:19 for the gals.

Kreischer also qualified for the regional in the 800m and 3,200m runs —but did not place in the 800m, and did not participate in the 3,200m.

Notre Dame junior Kathrine Ball, in the shot put, threw 32 feet and five inches for one single point and eighth.

Ball was one of several individuals to take his or her picture with Moore —who proudly stood by the shot put distance board, his 58-3 boldly on display.

Moore said practice, and putting work in, enabled Friday’s throws.

“I’ve definitely earned this. I was at practice every single day and didn’t miss a day. And I was there every day for at least an hour and 30 minutes just throwing as many as I could get in. Just working on my form and trying to get it out there farther. This is definitely by far the best I’ve ever thrown, in practice or in a meet,” he said. “My goal is to go back and do well at the state.”

A complete list of results from the Division III Region 11 track and field meet can be found at www.oh.milesplit.com.

Division II Region 7

CHILLICOTHE — Scioto County also enjoyed having a regional champion in the Division II Region 7 meet at Chillicothe’s Herrnstein Field —as Portsmouth senior Dariyonne Bryant took home the boys high jump championship.

On the meet’s second day, and on sunnier Saturday than what day one was on Thursday with the competition suspended due to torrential rainfall, Bryant beat the other 15 regional qualifiers —being one of three jumpers to clear exactly six feet and one inch.

The others were Kyle Maltach of West Holmes and Lucas Ray of Zane Trace, but Bryant bested them both —based on the fewest misses tiebreaker.

This will be Bryant’s first state meet — as his PHS sophomore season, like Stuart of Valley, was canceled because of the coronavirus threat.

Bryant became the third high jumper from a Scioto County club, and the second in Division II in two days, to qualify for the state meet —which returns this season to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Stuart did so for the Division III boys on Friday, and Northwest senior lady Ava Jenkins jumped a personal-record 5-2 to advance to the state from Thursday (see www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com and Saturday’s May 28 print edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times for that report).

By Bryant winning the high jump, the Trojans tallied 10 points —part of 23 as an entire team.

Bryant was also a member of the Trojans’ 4x200m relay quartet —which finished fifth in Saturday’s timed finals in 1:32.77.

He was the squad’s only senior, and was joined on that foursome by sophomore Devin Lattimore and juniors Nolan Heiland and Beau Hammond.

Cambridge (1:32.08) claimed that fourth-place spot and subsequent state berth, by a mere —even razor-thin —69 one-hundredths of a second.

Those Trojans tallied five team points, as sophomore Charles Putnam placed fifth in two events —his specialties of the 1,600m (4:25) and 3,200m (9:52) runs.

However, Putnam will run at the state meet in the mile (1,600m) —thanks to his at-large qualification from that event, one of two statewide to be selected.

The other is Nick Garcia-Whitko of Gates Mills Hawken, as Whitko with a 4:24 and Putnam with a 4:25 had the two fastest times —outside of the four automatic top placers per regional.

The fourth-place time at Chillicothe was just two seconds ahead of Putnam — Bobby Palmer of Garaway in 4:23.

Had Putnam qualified for the two-mile, he would have needed to run at least 22 seconds faster.

Putnam posted eight Trojan team points, as senior Dante Hamrick had one with the 100m dash.

For the girls, and in another field event, Wheelersburg senior Karley Kouns qualified for the state in the discus throw.

She finished third with a best toss of six of 110 feet and one inch, making it back-to-back state meets for the Lady Pirates in the disc.

Justus Steward represented Wheelersburg in this same event last season, as Kouns’ trip will be her first and only —as her sophomore season too was canceled.

Kouns scored six Lady Pirate team points, while her fellow senior discus thrower and teammate Nalah Kirkendall (eighth place) had one.

Like the shot put, the discus features six total throws —three preliminary and then three more for finalists.

Speaking of shot, Wheelersburg junior Joden Blackburn was seventh for the boys.

A complete list of results from the Division II Region 7 track and field meet can be found at www.oh.milesplit.com.

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 1

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Back on business: Lady Pirates enter D-III tourney seeking 2nd state title

WHEELERSBURG — Of the field entering this weekend’s Division III state softball tournament, only one team is making its second straight trip. The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates — the Region 11 champions currently in the midst of a 21-game winning streak and the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the OHSFSCA (Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association) coaches poll — make their return to Akron Firestone Stadium, needing two wins to secure the program’s second state title.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
City
Richmond, OH
City
Richmond Dale, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

9 locals advance to state

A memorable Memorial Day weekend … at least for roughly two handfuls of local athletes. The Ohio Valley Publishing area had a total of nine athletes advance to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium this past week following the conclusion of the Division II and Division III regional track and field championships Saturday.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Late-inning troubles pour on Falcons

CHILLICOTHE — When it rains, it pours —and often times in many more ways than one. For the Minford Falcons on Thursday inside a spacious turned soggy VA Memorial in Chillicothe, they unfortunately bore the brunt of a sixth-inning — and seventh-inning — soaker. In between,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday from the Memorial Tournament during round one. Matsuyama was forced to leave the field after a marking was discovered on the face of his driver. Steve Rintoul, a PGA Tour official, told NBC Sports the markings were made by a substance similar to […]
DUBLIN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
Ironton Tribune

Three indicted in separate rape cases

A South Point man, a Florida woman and an Ashland, Kentucky man have all been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on a rape charge. The cases are unrelated. Andrew Ray Taylor, 28, South Point, was indicted on one charge of first-degree felony rape, for engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 on or about Nov. 19, 2021.
ASHLAND, KY
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
LOGAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Mile Run#Anthony Bell#Division Iii#Southeastern High School#All Ohioan
WSAZ

Country club vandalized by people on four-wheelers

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people responsible for vandalizing the Ironton Country Club with their four-wheelers. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Dennis Miller has been coming to the Ironton Country Club for the last three years. It’s why...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Racine Woman Among Those Arrested in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Racine woman has been arrested in connection with alleged narcotics activity during the execution of a search warrant in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, a search warrant was served at a residence on Little Kyger Road in Cheshire Township on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Sheriff Champlin stated that search warrant yielded narcotics and stolen property.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
College Football News

Marshall Thundering Herd Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Marshall Thundering Herd Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. He ran for 22 yards with just five carries as a freshman. And then the 6-0, 201-pounder did everything for the offense with 1,401 yards – averaging 5.6 yards per carry – on 250 carries with 23 touchdowns. He also caught 45 passes for 334 yards and a score as a First Team All-Conference USA breakout star.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
The Athens NEWS

Local teen regains confidence after scary fall

By Addison Wright 360 Journalist NELSONVILLE — The first step felt like the ones he had taken before, the second was filled with more confidence. Corbin Lowry climbed step after step until he reached the mid-way point, 20 feet up the powerline pole, and froze. His pulse raced and heart pounded as he took each...
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
111
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy