ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

2 teens facing assault charges in Billings road-rage incident

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hmZk_0fwDdgsO00

Billings police officers said they responded to a road-rage incident turned physical at the intersection of King Avenue West and 20th Street early Friday morning.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said Tuesday two 15-year-olds were arrested and face possible assault charges. One is facing possible felony charge, while the second is facing a possible misdemeanor, Lennick said.

The two are suspected of using a baseball bat in the altercation with an adult male, according to Lennick.

Police released no other details as of Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
KULR8

19-year-old killed in gun fight with BPD leaving one officer injured

BILLINGS, Mont -- The billings police department is shaken up, after an exchange of gunfire last night – injuring one officer and killing a 19-year-old man. His shooting is one of several violent crimes affecting the Magic City recently. The gunfight between the suspect and police happened right underneath...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Man killed following officer involved shooting near Burnstead Drive

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed after an officer involved shooting near Burnstead Drive in Billings Monday night. Lt. Mat Lennick of the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now officers tried to stop a vehicle at around 11:07 p.m., but the vehicle fled. Officers located the vehicle on...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings officer wounded, man dead after shooting

MISSOULA, Mont. — A police officer was injured and a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire in a Billings alley, police said Tuesday. The driver fled a traffic stop Monday night, Lt. Matt Lennick said. Officers later located the car and the driver fired shots at an officer, hitting him in the shoulder, Lennick said.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings firefighters respond to morning crash

Billings Firefighters are responding to a car accident on 32nd Street West and King Avenue West. The tweet sent out by the fire department says that a school bus had hit a tree. There were no children inside and was only occupied by the driver.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Police
NBCMontana

Billings police arrest kidnapping suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. — Billings police arrested a suspect on four counts of aggravated kidnapping at 4:44 p.m. Sunday. A 44-year-old man, Robert Janz, was taken into custody after SWAT team was deployed to the 800 block of Solita Drive for a disturbance. Officers responded to a call about a...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Boston manhole blasts send 1 to hospital, force evacuations

BOSTON (AP) — Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, pouring smoke into the streets, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital with burns, authorities said. The explosions, which also shattered a window, were reported around 8:30 a.m. near the High...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Boyfriend Said He Dropped Her Off At A Truck Stop And Then She Vanished

Bengie Lynn Tyson lived in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the mother of a son and the type of woman who never minded a "hard day's work," according to her father, Byron Tyson, News One reports. Bengie, described as a very caring and intelligent woman, studied Spanish and was fluent in the language. She worked as a waitress in Phoenix and kept close contact with her family. Bengie, however, was dating a man named James D. Clemons. Bengie's parents told News One they never approved of James, and he and Bengie had a "volatile relationship."
PHOENIX, AZ
NBCMontana

Woman rescued after falling 30 feet down from the Rims in Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — Billings Fire and Police departments completed a very technical rescue on Sunday, off the Rims. According to a social media post, a woman fell 30 feet over the edge, with only some bushes to stop her. Firefighters rapelled down and hoised the woman back up on...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Man charged with homicide in shooting death of woman in south Billings

BILLINGS - A 57-year-old Billings man has been charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a woman in a south Billings residence on May 14. David Rodas Sr. made his first appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Monday, where he was remanded by Judge David Carter into Yellowstone County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Charges against Hardin police chief dropped

The Big Horn County Attorney's Office has dropped misdemeanor intimidation and misconduct charges filed against Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin. In addition, county attorneys have dropped one misdemeanor assault charge against a Hardin police officer for an early March incident.
HARDIN, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy