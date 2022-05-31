ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

ID Channel star talks new gig as Police Chief of Grambling State University

By Chelsea Monae Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fD5oA_0fwDddED00

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University is welcoming a new police chief, one who has had a very successful career in law enforcement. Rodney Demery is a retired Shreveport Police Homicide Detective; widely known for his hit TV show, “Murder Chose Me”, on the Investigation Discovery Channel, and for solving 100% of his cases.

Demery says he is eager to begin his new role at Grambling State University.

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

“I’m really excited about being here. You know, again it’s an extension of what I’ve done for the last several years in Shreveport”, said Demery. “I mean I’ve had so many people call, you know law enforcement officers that I worked with from state police, FBI. All these people congratulate and offer their help and support. But probably more important than that, a lot of family and friends that I know in Shreveport and the surrounding areas have called and said my child is coming there this fall so I feel better about it. So that really makes me feel good”, he added.

When asked what his primary goal as the new police chief is, he said securing the campus is at the top of his list.

“I think first and foremost is securing the campus. We’ve been in contact with Homeland Security, and the National Guard just to kind of get the place where it needs to be”, he said. “On top of that increasing the relationship with the students and faculty for them to actually understand what we are here for”, said Demery.

Considering the fatal shootings that took place on campus last year, he says GSU is still a safe place to be.

“We have to provide a sense of security. I mean part of it is perception, And whether a crime has occurred or not or a couple of crimes occurred, people need to feel secure. We need to let them know an incident does not define an institution or a location. So, I think our first order of business is to show that we’re actually hands-on when it comes to security and safety and let people know there is actually somewhere to go.”

Grambling State University Police Chief

Joining Demery is Albert Ernest as Assistant Police Chief at GSU. Ernest is a former Orleans Parish Sheriff Deputy and Lieutenant for the Southern University of New Orleans Police Department.

Both are expected to begin their new roles on June 6, 2022.

Below is an extended interview with Demery as NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae asks a few questions about his show, “Murder Chose Me”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Trevor Chachere, Homer Police Dept.

HOMER, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Trevor Chachere, a special officer with the Homer Police Department. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge...
HOMER, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe PD: No reports of attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has issued a statement questioning the validity of online posts claiming there was recently an attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park. In a post made on Thursday, June 2, 2022, WMPD said:. “WMPD is aware of some social media posts saying...
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Grambling, LA
State
Texas State
Grambling, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Grambling, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
KTAL

Police seek ‘Keke’ in stabbing at W. Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a West Shreveport hotel that left one woman wounded, and investigators looking for another who is currently known only as “Keke.”. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. near I-20. Police say...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Southern University#Ktve#Kard#Homeland Security#The National Guard
KTAL

Three arrested after high-speed chase in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and troopers arrested three people after two of them took off on foot following a high-speed chase that ended in Bossier Thursday night. Just before 9:00 p.m., a white car led police into the Golden Meadows neighborhood. Officers say the chase began on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Suspect still wanted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
bayoubrief.com

Tilly Snyder Is Missing Again

When an editor for Wikipedia decided to permanently remove the entry for former Alexandria Mayor John K. “Tilly” Snyder late last month, he affixed a note explaining that the page was “presumptively deleted” because one of its authors, Billy Hathorn, had been banned seven years prior for repeatedly violating the online encyclopedia’s terms of standards. In fairness to the editor, it is understandable why someone who had likely never heard of Snyder would presume the story about his life was fabricated or plagiarized. Without question, Snyder certainly meets Wikipedia’s criteria for inclusion; a person must have achieved a level of public “notoriety” to qualify, and Tilly Snyder was nothing if not notorious.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

New officers, deputies added to local law enforcement

The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers, graduates of the Alexandria Regional Police Academy. They are Jonathan Severance, Justin Hall and Gavin Watson. The new officers spent several months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches Police Department’s field training program to gain experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Bar Needs Help Catching a Thief (VIDEO)

A not-so-slick thief has been caught on camera stealing a bag of cash from a local bar. The man can be seen hovering around a window outside of Ernie's Bar in Shreveport. After scanning the small area around him for a couple of seconds, the man can be seen taking the bag of money and walking away.
KTAL

Perkins to seek a second mayoral term

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Thursday formally announced his intention to seek re-election in the Nov. 8 municipal election. The announcement was made at Orlandeaux’s at 11 a.m. Perkins started his announcement by reflecting on some of the difficulties that Shreveport has faced in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Boat launches out of water in Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy