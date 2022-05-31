Homes Under the Hammer - Series 25: Episode 19

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour – and two of the siblings shared a very cheeky moment while travelling in their carriage!. While...
Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has revealed he has oesophageal cancer and been given about six months to live. Goram, 58, told the Daily Record he turned down chemotherapy as it would only extend his life by three months. Two people who have been treated for the disease,...
Prince Harry and Meghan are here but haven't been spotted. Prince Harry and Meghan are here as spectators, although so far we haven't had sight of them. We understand they are watching the military inspection from the window of a building on Horse Guards Parade - the Duke of Wellington's former office.
Roaring crowds cheered the Queen as she joined other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first of four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Thousands flooded The Mall, waving flags in the brilliant sunshine to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. The 96-year-old watched a flypast with 17 other...
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape. The 27-year-old is now accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape after a new complainant came forward. Mr Mendy pleaded not guilty last month to all but...
The death of a forklift driver whose head became trapped between the cab of his vehicle and a rack in a warehouse has been ruled as misadventure. Shaun Potter, from Middleport, was trying to read a barcode on a pallet on 4 October at the Pets at Home centre on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent.
A former royal housemaid who was shown the Coronation dress by the Queen said she would wear her medal "with pride" during the Platinum Jubilee. Williamina Frost, 91, who lives near Cambridge, was working at Buckingham Palace during the Coronation. The day before taking the throne, the Queen gathered palace...
The Queen was praised for "staying the course" as royals joined dignitaries at a thanksgiving service for the Platinum Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said she is "still in the saddle", even though she was not able to attend.
The Queen will not attend Friday's Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade at Buckingham Palace. The decision was made with "great reluctance" after considering the "journey and activity required", the palace said. However, she did take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on...
A 104-year-old dance teacher says she is "honoured" to receive a British Empire Medal for her life's work. Angela Redgrave, from Bristol, took over the Bristol School of Dancing in 1970, and has been dancing herself since the age of 10. "I feel proud, we take in every child who...
The Duke of York has tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend the Queen's Jubilee thanksgiving service on Friday, Buckingham Palace has said. Prince Andrew tested positive after a routine test and will miss the service "with regret", the palace said. It is understood he has seen the Queen...
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in a town centre. Paulo Da Silva, 48, died on arrival at hospital after being found with stab wounds on Union Street in Oldham at about 04:00 BST on Saturday. Greater Manchester Police said Rudi Cardoso, 31, of Rochdale,...
A woman has been left with scratches on her body after being attacked. Police were called to Castle Street towpath, Stafford, shortly before 22:00 BST on Wednesday. The woman, in her 30s, is said to have been grabbed at about 21:20 as she walked along the path, before running away towards Martin Drive.
An Argentinian national charged with murdering a Crufts dog breeder on her driveway has died in custody while awaiting trial. Valerie Freer was killed outside her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February. A post-mortem examination confirmed the 68-year-old died of neck injuries. Alex Verdu Munoz, 26,...
Princess Anne visited Edinburgh Zoo on the second day of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Street parties were also held across the country to honour the first monarch to reach the milestone. On Thursday the festivities got under way with a Royal gun salute at Edinburgh Castle, before...
All sea users have been warned to steer clear of a large part of the west Wales coast for eight days due to live firing from a Ministry of Defence range. Ships and boats have been told to stay away from 6,500 sq km (2,510 sq miles) of Cardigan Bay between 09:30 BST and 17:00 BST from June 6-10 and 13-15.
Comments / 0