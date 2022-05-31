ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantine

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago

A family who fled Ukraine have been reunited with their dog after he spent two months in UK quarantine.

Mike, his wife Alla and mother-in-law Valentyna travelled from Kyiv to north-east England with Archie, who helped keep their spirits up on the 2,000-mile journey.

But after arriving in the UK, their pet was quarantined for eight weeks.

“He kept us sane and amused, it felt like he saved us in a way,” Mike said of Archie.

“Because of the quarantine, it felt like we couldn't save him and we let him down.”

#Ukraine#War#Quarantine
