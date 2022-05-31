ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counting Down The Days! Christina Hall & Her Family Will Move Into Their Newport Beach House In Just 1 Week

@christinahaack/Instagram

Break out the packing tape and boxes! On Monday, May 30, Christina Hall revealed she's kicking off the summer by settling down in her new house in California's scenic Newport Beach.

"One week from today, we move into our new home," she wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging husband Joshua Hall .

The HGTV star, 38, currently resides in Dana Point, but she sold the gorgeous pad for a whopping $11.5 million last month. Hall is a mom to her and ex Ant Anstead 's 2-year-old son Hudson , as well as two kids with ex Tarek El Moussa : daughter Taylor , 11, and son Brayden , 6.

She previously explained that though she adored her old home, it wasn't a great location for her children. "We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote last month on Instagram . "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rASjs_0fwDb96C00
@christinahaack/Instagram

"Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest," continued the Flip or Flop alum. "At 38 I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home. 🙏🤍."

BLONDES BUTTING HEADS! INSIDE CHRISTINA HALL & HEATHER RAE YOUNG'S TENSE RELATIONSHIP

The change of scenery also means that Hall will be closer to her exes and their new partners, which hasn't always turned out too well in the past.

Earlier this month, El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae Young, got into a heated argument with Hall at a kids soccer game. After the incident made headlines, a rep for both parties spoke out, stating, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved . We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxCwP_0fwDb96C00
@christinahaack/Instagram

As OK! previously reported, the women don't have a great relationship due to their differing views on childcare.

"Heather and Christina haven't been getting along lately and there's been overall tension between both couples," a source dished to E! News . "Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn't feel like she gets enough respect from Christina ."

Shortly after the tiff, the gang reunited and seemed to have made amends , posting a pic of their blended family on social media.

"Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co-parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us," Selling Sunset 's Young wrote on social media. "Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest 🥰."

Comments / 21

Echo Romeo
2d ago

why is this news. this is not news. this is a women that has daddy issues. she jumps men and marries them the first chance she gets. What a joke

Reply(1)
10
Joshua Hall
