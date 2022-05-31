ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ascension sued over COVID-19 shot religious exemption process

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0fwDag3R00

INDIANAPOLIS — More than five dozen St. Vincent Hospital and Ascension Health workers in Indiana are suing the health care system on allegations they were discriminated against when their requests for exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds were denied.

The class-action lawsuit alleges Ascension Health, which owns St. Vincent, violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by denying those requests.

According to the complaint, employees received emails stating the accommodation would pose "undue hardship to the organization due to increased risk to the workplace and patient safety."

The lawsuit alleges Ascension Health failed to assess and establish how making such accommodations would pose undue hardship as required by Title VII.

"Ascension Health established a coercive process calculated to force healthcare workers and staff to abandon their religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccination and receive the vaccination against their will," it alleges.

It further claims employees were told if they were unvaccinated they would be suspended without pay on Nov. 12 through Dec. 17, 2021, then "voluntarily resigned" on Jan. 4 if they still hadn't received the vaccine. Ascension Healthcare later allowed previously suspended unvaccinated employees to return to work, "with no restrictions beyond those imposed on vaccinated employees," it claims.

"Ascension Health violated Title VII by, among other things: failing to provide reasonable accommodations, refusing to follow federal law in assessing religious exemptions, and suspending without pay thousands of employees whose religious convictions would not permit them to receive the COVID-19 vaccines," the suit claims.

In an email, a spokesperson for the healthcare system wrote, "We are not able to comment on matters involving active litigation."

TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
| Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers

Comments / 3

Related
WTHR

Health care providers ask Holcomb to protect Indiana's abortion access

INDIANAPOLIS — Some doctors, nurse practitioners, and medical students hope to halt any new restrictions on abortion in Indiana. They are worried what legislation may be passed by state lawmakers after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling later this summer, which is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade. They brought their concerns to Governor Eric Holcomb's office Thursday morning.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Courts to Launch Eviction Diversion Programs

Two Indiana courts have received funding from Virginia-based nonprofit National Center for State Courts to launch eviction diversion programs. The NCSC says the funding will help the two locales improve housing stability for Hoosiers. The Allen Superior Court in Fort Wayne and the Lawrence Township Small Claims Court in Marion...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

5 Indiana mayors renew call for expanded gun background checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nationwide group of mayors including five from Indiana on Thursday renewed its call for the Senate to approve two gun control measures. Following the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the U.S. Conference of Mayors sent then-Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and then-Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, a letter urging them to support two gun control bills the House had approved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Society
State
Texas State
WISH-TV

2022 avian influenza outbreak hits 11th flock in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area is the latest with avian influenza, testing determined on Thursday. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the Allen County flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline. The flock is a commercial poultry operation that supplies eggs for some households, state officials say. The announcement from the Board of Animal Health did not say what type of birds are involved. A quarantine has been been put in place around the Allen County operation. Other nearby flocks will be tested.
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Senate bill pauses metro area changes, including in Indiana, for now

The US Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. A proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities, including Muncie and Kokomo. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana gun permit requirements to change soon

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hoosiers are now one month away from significant changes regarding carrying handguns in public without a permit. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March and takes effect on July 1, allows most adults over the age of 18 to carry a handgun in public without a permit. According to Holcomb, more than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
WISH-TV

Will Indiana GOP governor, lawmakers provide financial relief to Hoosiers?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s elected officials are in a heated political debate over soaring gas prices and what to do about them. Gov. Eric Holcomb says he will not suspend the state’s taxes on gasoline but may offer other types of relief. Hoosiers are increasingly calling for...
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers to discuss cannabis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers will discuss cannabis this summer, including THC products already being legally sold in the Hoosier State and potential decriminalization of marijuana. This comes amid a ramped-up effort by state Democrats and others to legalize marijuana in Indiana. According to the agenda approved by legislative leaders from both parties, a summer study […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Exemptions#Health Workers#Title Vii#Ascension Healthcare
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
city-countyobserver.com

Levi Spaniolo Came Out As Transgender On Small Campus Of Franklin College In Suburban Indiana

Nearly 15 years later, Spaniolo came out as transgender on the small campus of Franklin College in suburban Indiana. There, as a track and cross-country runner, he entered the locker room alone. Not feeling comfortable in the women’s and not yet accepted in the men’s, he says the administration put him in a random locker room that was occasionally used by the male faculty at the college.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy