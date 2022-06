Vernon J. Kohlenberger Sr., 81, of Lenox, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with his loving, devoted wife Donna by his side. On October 18, 1940, Vernon was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to the late Leon and Helen (Andrews) Kohlenberger. He attended Pittsfield schools. Vernon was an amateur boxer. He also was an entrepreneur and owned and managed several restaurants. Vernon was a master drywall taper and a Berkshire County contractor for many years. His true passion was handicapping the horses, and he enjoyed cooking, especially baking pies, and fishing.

LENOX, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO