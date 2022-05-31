ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine referendum vote; $2M for officers, crime prevention

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington police records concerns

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Wrestling over records, the Racine County district attorney doubles down after reports she's directing police departments to limit the release of public information. Tricia Hanson says the departments are acting lawfully in protecting information related to criminal investigations. Hanson responded to an article published in the Racine...
BURLINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Racine mayor issues curfew ordinance over weekend

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update following the tragic cemetery shooting in Racine has been given, this one in the form of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Mayor Mason has issued a juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend, meaning anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m. The Mayor...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused, threats to Riverside University High School

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of making threats to persons at Riverside University High School. Branden Raymond is now charged with terrorist threats - public panic or fear. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Dispatch received a call on May 24 from a person who stated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Graceland Cemetery shooting; Racine police say 2 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said there were "multiple shots fired" at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, June 2. Officials said two people were wounded – one of whom was flown to the hospital – in the shooting that happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. "I heard...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; OWI, hit-and-run after colliding with motorcycle

RACINE, Wis. - A 39-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges following a collision with a motorcycle on Monday, May 30. The accused is Jaime Garcia – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Hit-and-run, great bodily harm. Operating while intoxicated causing injury, 2nd offense. Vehicle owner's liability for failing...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mensah prosecutors want NTSB-style police shooting investigations

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two special prosecutors have decided not to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park. The prosecutors announced Wednesday, June 1 that they didn’t find sufficient evidence to charge Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death in 2016, echoing Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge Mensah, who was then a Wauwatosa police officer.
WAUWATOSA, WI
wlip.com

Man Arrested on Drug Charges

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was taken into custody on drug charges. 41 year old Jairme Colman is charged with intent to deliver fentanyl after police allegedly found 74 pills in his Kenosha residence that also tested positive for ecstasy. The pills were reportedly wrapped in 37 individual containers...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Homicide Suspect ID’ed, Investigation Ongoing

(Waukegan, IL) A man shot and killed in Waukegan has been identified. Stefan Filipovic was one of two gunshot victims Sunday afternoon outside of a restaurant in the 15-hundred block of Washington Street. According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the 24-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim, also said to be a male in his 20’s, survived his wounds, and is recovering at the hospital. A 19-year-old Waukegan teen was taken into custody for questioning after leading police on a high speed chase Sunday evening. So far, though, no charges have been announced, and police say the incident remains under investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

91st and Appleton fatal shooting: Jaruthh Gathings pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE - Jaruthh Gathings pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, June 1 to charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 91st and Appleton in March. Gathings faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. In court Wednesday, a Milwaukee police detective...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Prosecutors say Travarus Pierce, 34, shot and killed a man following a dispute at an area gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI

