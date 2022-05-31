Avenue at White Marsh announces daily youth escort policy

Starting Wednesday, unsupervised teens won't be allowed at The Avenue at White Marsh in the evenings.

The shopping center announced that starting June 1, anyone under age 17 who isn't supervised will be required to leave by 5 p.m. The policy is in effect seven days a week.

Nruti Brown, a parent said, this may be the last time she comes because of the policy.

“Do I have to hold my daughter’s hand when I come here? I’m not sure,” Brown said.

The Avenue first put such a policy in place temporarily for spring break, but this one would be year-round. For more information, click here .

Brown said the policy is going overboard.

“I’ve been here with my kids who are wonderful, great well-behaved kids where we’ve gone to the bar and they’ve been told not to be walking around and they need to leave because they didn’t have an adult with them," Brown said. "I thought that was the most ridiculous thing ever because you don’t even have to be 16 to drive but you cannot be here.”

The Avenue said it will give an hour warning to teens about the policy and is urging parents to arrange transportation for their kids by 5 p.m.

“I’m not opposed to it, but I mean, the youth come here and they’re unsupervised and a lot of problems come of it," said Carmen McKenna.

McKenna believes this policy is fair.

“Just being here by yourself with a bunch of teenagers, it’s not a good situation at times," she said.

The Avenue appears to be the first major shopping center in the Baltimore region to institute such a policy. Mondawmin Mall does require teens to have adult supervision during the daytime, on weekdays.

The Avenue, Mondawmin, White Marsh Mall and Towson Town Center are the only major malls/shopping centers that have youth curfews or escort policies. (White Marsh Mall and Towson Town Center, which recently had a major incident with destructive and violent teens, both require teens to be accompanied Friday and Saturday evenings.)

