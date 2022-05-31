ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Music therapist to lead adaptive coping strategies workshops

By editor
fortatkinsononline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Whitewater and the Whitewater Arts Alliance have announced that they will be jointly sponsoring two free workshops which will be offered in tandem with the season’s upcoming concert series, titled: “Savory Sounds.”. The workshops will be held Thursdays, June 23 and July 21, from...

fortatkinsononline.com

fortatkinsononline.com

Annual FA Summer Charity Concert series to begin June 8

The 9th annual FA Summer Charity Concerts series is slated to begin Wednesday, June 8, according to information supplied by the organizers. The free concerts will be held in Barrie Park, with each of six concerts to begin at 6:30 p.m. This year, the series will be held in partnership with the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Irvin L. Young Memorial Library announces summer reading program

The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, has announced that it will be hosting a summer reading program titled: “An Ocean of Possibilities.”. According to a recent news release, the program will be held between June 15 and July 31. The program will begin with a “kickoff” party which...
fortatkinsononline.com

Miss Whitewater pageant registration open through June 8

In its tenth year, the Miss Whitewater Pageant will once again take place during the Whitewater Fourth of July Festival. The pageant will be held during the evening on Friday, July 1. Those interested in participating in the pageant are asked to register by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8....
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Whitewater, WI
Whitewater, WI
Entertainment
fortatkinsononline.com

Evening farmers market to be held at Blodgett Garden Center

Organizers of the Fort Farmers Market have announced that they will be partnering with Blodgett Pet and Garden Center for an evening market. According to a news release, the event, which is in its second year, will be held June 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. The release stated: “This...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

BASE Fort Atkinson gears up for ‘Annual Wings and Wheels’ breakfast

Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) has announced it will be hosting the annual “Wings and Wheels Fly-In Breakfast” Sunday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Chemair Helicopter hangar located at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport on Hwy K between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Paul Fontaine Davis

Paul Fontaine Davis, 76, of Fort Atkinson passed away on May 31st, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Paul was born on October 18th, 1945 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Cedric and Katrina (McCormick) Davis. On October 23rd, 1965, he married Georgette Jodoin in Manchester; where they resided before moving to the Cambridge area in 1977. He worked as a certified welder for Ransomes Bobcat in Johnson Creek. In his free time, he raised Lhasa Apso dogs, enjoyed bird watching, and watching the Green Bay Packers.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Literacy Council: Forseth retires, Waters announced as successor

Jefferson County Literacy Council (JCLC) Executive Director Lynn Forseth has announced that she will be retiring. According to a recent news release, Forseth has served as executive director for more than eight years. Additionally, the council has announced that Pamela Waters will be installed as the agency’s next executive director....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County Humane Society celebrates 100th anniversary with block party

People of all ages are invited to the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s free Block Party, according to information released by the society. The event will be held Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s (HSJC) shelter, W6127 Kiesling Road. The shelter is located between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The party will be held outside.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Carolyn Mae (Thrasher) Weh

Carolyn Mae (Thrasher) Weh passed away on May 26, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Carolyn was born on May 20, 1937, the daughter of Charles E. and Margaret (Smith) Thrasher. In 1955, she graduated from Irondequoit High School in Rochester, NY, and then she graduated from Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT, in 1959. On September 30, 1961, she married William F. Weh. They lived in Cleveland, OH, and Madison and, in 1969, the family moved to Fort Atkinson, WI.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort UCC donations to assist in Ukrainian relief effort

The United Church of Christ (UCC) recently sent out an emergency appeal, asking for donations to support Ukrainian refugees. Answering the call, in April, the First Congregational UCC in Fort Atkinson collected $5,130. According to information released by the First Congregational UCC, there are more than 4.3 million Ukrainians who...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

FOX47 Local For You Host Aaron Carreno visits Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells to speak with Dave Abangan about their outdoor Summer concert series featuring Trace Adkins - Saturday, June 11th. FOX47's Local For You In The Know segment is sponsored by Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

John D. Hershman

John Delos Hershman, age 97, was welcomed into eternal life on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson with his family by his side. John was born in his family’s farmhouse in Walker Township, Jasper County, Indiana, on April 29, 1925. He was the second of eight surviving children of Otis Glover Hershman and Gladys Elliott Hershman. He attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Walker Center, IN followed by high school in Wheatfield, Indiana. Upon graduation in 1942 and at the age of 17, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy to join the WWII war effort. After training, he was sent to Manus Island, Papua, New Guinea, northeast of Australia in the South Pacific. There he was a supply officer, distributing supplies to the Allied Forces in the Pacific Theater.
FORT ATKINSON, WI

