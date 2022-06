Since hurricane recordkeeping began in the Atlantic, more than a third of all June tropical storms and hurricane impacts have been in the state of Florida. The last named storm in June to impact the state was Tropical Storm Colin in 2016, which caused locally heavy rainfall (up to 17 inches) in the Tampa Bay metro area. Prior to Colin, there was Tropical Storm Andrea in June of 2013, which produced up to 13 inches of rainfall in parts of North Miami Beach. And before Andrea, there was Tropical Storm Debby in June of 2012, which brought torrential rainfall across the Florida peninsula – up to nearly 30 inches just south of the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

