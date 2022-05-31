ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Olaf Choir coming to East Lansing

By Mikayla Temple
 2 days ago
The St. Olaf Choir, conducted by Anton Armstrong, will perform at Michigan State University's Fairchild Auditorium on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

This is the choir's 110th year and Armstrong's 32nd year conducting the choir.

In past years, the choir has traveled to Norway, Japan, Korea, England, Europe, Ireland, Australia in New Zealand to perform.

St. Olaf's 2021 tour was canceled due to COVID, but they're back and traveling to eight different cities for their 2022 season including MSU, which is Armstrong's alma mater.

“Hearing the St. Olaf Choir in concert is more than just a musical experience,” says Anton Armstrong. “Our singers, performing at the highest artistic level, convey a message of hope. Our music provides a bridge to what can unite us at a time when the world is so divided. We often hear from concertgoers who tell us they are not only struck by the sound and uniformity of the St. Olaf Choir, but also by the earnestness of what comes through the voices of our young singers. Our singers touch the hearts and souls of listeners, and our audiences leave transformed.”

Tickers are $30 for adults and $10 for students. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event is required at the door. Masks are not required, but strongly recommended.

Tickets can be purchased here: stolaf.edu/tickets [stolaf.edu] .

The choir’s musical selections for the tour include a variety of both sacred and secular works. The program will include pieces by living and traditional composers including Adolphus Hailstork, Mack Wilberg, Felix Mendelssohn, J.S. Bach, and the choir’s founder: F. Melius Christiansen.

