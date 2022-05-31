ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Man Found Dead on the Thruway, Police Need Your Help

By Terry
 2 days ago
New York State Police are looking for answers after an Albany man was killed after a series of strange incidents on the Thruway over the Memorial Day Weekend. Police say shortly after 11pm Sunday, 48 year old Michael Tran of Albany drove his car the wrong way into the southbound lane...

