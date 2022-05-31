Albany Man Found Dead on the Thruway, Police Need Your Help

James J. Garafalo, 28, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced to serve 4-1/2 years in a state correctional facility to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, after pleading to assault in the second-degree regarding his role in a Caroline Street incident last August. According to Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, “Garafalo admitted to acting in concert with his brother and co-defendant in causing serious physical injury to the victim, Mark French, who was punched in the head and fell to the ground where his head struck pavement.” French was subsequently transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Heggen added. Garafalo was also sentenced to an indeterminate term of 2 to 4 years for his plea to aggravated family offense, regarding a separate incident which occurred in January 2022, after intentionally violating an order of protection by having contact with a protected party via telephone while incarcerated at Saratoga County Jail. The sentences for the separate acts are to run concurrently – meaning Garafalo will serve both sentences at the same time.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO