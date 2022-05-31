ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Mother Outraged After Boys Take Picture Of Her Son In Bathroom Stall At School

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqkYD_0fwDZpdr00

A mother is outraged after some boys took a picture of her autistic son while he was in a stall using the bathroom at school, then shared the picture on social media.

She thinks it's only fair for her to know what happened to the boys, but the school said it can't tell her because of confidentiality.

LaVonda Fletcher said her 13-year-old son was in a stall, using the bathroom when some boys at school reached over the stall and took his picture.

"He saw no faces, he only saw hands and heard voices, the thing is for me, they know him, but he doesn't know them," she said.

She said the picture was then shared on Instagram.

The Union School District said the incident did happen and two boys are responsible.

The district said because of confidentiality laws, they cannot share the students names or their punishment, but the district said serious actions were taken.

"His identity has been stolen, broken, everybody in this world possibly knows what my kid looks like, cause he's on the toilet," she said.

LaVonda said it's not right that she can't know the consequences since this happened to her son.

She said her son is a great kid, who doesn't bother anyone and didn't deserve this.

"I'm torn as a parent, and at the end of the day, I'm not going to stop until I get something done, because for me as a parent, if I don't do something, why am I a parent," she said.

She said this has been hard for her family, and she just wants answers.

"Things like this are not funny, they're not jokeable, you tear up a persons spirit, you never know what a person is going through, you never know what a persons story is, period," she said.

She said she did file a police report with Broken Arrow Police.

Police said the incident is under investigation, but cannot give additional details since minors are involved.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broken Arrow, OK
Society
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Long Beach Tribune

White woman, a mother of Black adopted teenager, claims her daughter ‘begged her to turn White’ because she was called the N-word and bullied in school due to her race for years, lawsuit

White man and woman, parents of Black adopted teenage girl, decided to file a lawsuit against their child’s school and the school district because the young girl has been constantly bullied because of her race while in school and the school officials are accused of not doing enough to protect her. According to the lawsuit, the threats and harassment lasted for extended period of time and at one point, the girl couldn’t handle the students’ behavior and asked her mother if she could become White so she won’t be bullied.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Police capture mother who allegedly posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, following a frantic hours-long search for the missing boy.An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare in Rose Hill, Kansas, posing as a social worker and abducted him.Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.The woman, who lost custody of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Two Boys#Police#The Stall#The Union School District
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
Fox 19

Father in mourning after his two kids allegedly killed by their mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati father is in mourning after his two kids were allegedly stabbed to death by their own mother in Lexington. Darryl Williams lives in Cincinnati, but his children, 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skylar Williams, lived with their mother, Nikki James, in Lexington. According to police,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Mother sues TikTok for 10-year-old daughter’s death

The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who allegedly died while copying a social media “black out” challenge has sued TikTok for her wrongful death.Nylah Anderson, who died in December 2021, was at home when her family said the “happy” child attempted the “black out” challenge and died.Analysis of her phone found Nylah had watched a “black out” challenge video on TikTok at the time of her death, Ms Anderson’s attorney Jeffrey Goodman told Bloomberg News.She allegedly discovered the challenge on her “for you” page on TikTok, which recommends videos to users. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson’s said her daughter was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy