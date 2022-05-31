ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

Gov. Evers thanks frontline workers in Siren, Ashland

By Briggs LeSavage
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND, WI -- Wisconsin’s governor spent the day Tuesday saying “thank you” to frontline workers across the...

Lukas Garrison
1d ago

ya I work in siren and only a hand full of people got the shot at my job. the rest of us don't care about fake vid. all it really did was let people get a few days off of work because they could with out lossing there jobs. other then that nobody in siren or around there cares about covid. and that's facts

City by City: Chisholm, Aurora, Rock Ridge

Chisholm, MN- Camp Invention will take place this July at the Minnesota Discovery Center hosted by the Range Engineering Council. While registration is full, they are in need of volunteers. 9th grade through college age students are encouraged to sign up to help 1st through 6th-grade students. Volunteers which will be called “leadership interns”, will receive 40 volunteer hours, leadership training and a letter of recommendation from the US Patent and Trade Organization.
CHISHOLM, MN
City by City: Minnesota, Sawyer County, Wisconsin

Minnesota- On May 31, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority Board determined there is an emergency in several parts of the state due to weather. With that designation impacted farmers can apply for zero-interest loans as part of the Disaster Recover Loan Program. Damages must be a result of heavy rain and wind during the month of May. Counties in our area that may apply are: Aiktin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and Saint Louis.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans needing additional at-home COVID tests can online order now

ST. PAUL, MN-- Minnesotans eager for more at-home COVID tests won’t have to wait much longer. Gov. Walz said Thursday, Minnesota residents can place a second order for four free at-home rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. If you’ve previously ordered tests through this program, you...
MINNESOTA STATE
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
WISCONSIN STATE
Staffing shortages impacting Douglas County Jail

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Staffing shortages at the Douglas County Jail are impacting both officers and inmates, and leaders are now using new tactics to recruit applicants. Capt. Tyler Edwards has been working at the Douglas County Jail for nearly 25 years. “It’s interesting,” he said. “It’s never...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northeast Minn. judge takes on new leadership role

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A judge with decades of service to Minnesota’s Arrowhead region has been appointed to a new leadership role by her peers. The Honorable Leslie Beiers has been elected to serve as Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District. Judge Beiers spent 29 years...
DULUTH, MN
Wisconsin gas prices top $5; drivers beyond frustrated

BRISTOL, Wis. - Wisconsinites are not holding back in describing their frustration with rising fuel costs. There was anger and even some swearing as Wisconsin drivers take in this new price increase. Pain at the pump is turning into… fury at the pump. "It’s (expletive)," said Patrick Bailey.
BRISTOL, WI

Community Policy