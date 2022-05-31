Gov. Evers thanks frontline workers in Siren, Ashland

Minnesota- On May 31, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority Board determined there is an emergency in several parts of the state due to weather. With that designation impacted farmers can apply for zero-interest loans as part of the Disaster Recover Loan Program. Damages must be a result of heavy rain and wind during the month of May. Counties in our area that may apply are: Aiktin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and Saint Louis.

