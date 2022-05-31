ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Lake Michigan water hazards, safety educators worried

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no lifeguards on duty at...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
mibiz.com

West Michigan Goodwill launches joint venture to recycle landfill-bound plastics

A newly established partnership will allow Goodwill Industries of West Michigan Inc. to reduce plastic materials that are plentiful in its current waste stream. The nonprofit organization last month announced a new joint venture with HydroBlox Technologies Inc., a Pittsburgh, Pa.-area company that recycles plastics to manufacture products used for stormwater drainage or infrastructure projects like roads, trails and retaining walls.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Lake Michigan missing man search 'called off'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A search in Sheboygan to locate a missing man, 26, who possibly jumped from the north break wall into Lake Michigan on Memorial Day was "called off" Wednesday, June 1. According to the man's family, he was last seen running down the break wall with the intent...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
97ZOK

This Huge Wisconsin Water Park Has A Sandy Beach You Can’t Pass Up

Grab your sunscreen because summer is here and it's time to hit the water at this fun, giant water park in Wisconsin!. When it's 90 degrees, sun is blaring down on you, and you're just overheating like crazy, you know you'd rather be in the water. The perfect place to beat the heat? At Fondy Aqua Park in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Yup, they have activities for the entire family and you won't be disappointed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Open Water#Beaches#Lifeguards
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Masters Gallery Foods expansion; Evers announces state investment

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, June 2 the state of Wisconsin is supporting a major expansion of Masters Gallery Foods with up to $1.5 million in performance-based state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The company is investing $60 million into expanding their cheese...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

173 Milwaukee County OD deaths this year, 53% increase

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating 11 probable overdose deaths over the Memorial Day weekend – part of an upward trend. Already, 173 people have died of an overdose in Milwaukee County in 2022. The county has seen record overdose deaths since 2020. There's been a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
abc57.com

Summer Stock Up food drive in southwest Michigan June 15

United Way of Southwest Michigan and Michigan United Ways are teaming up for the annual Summer Stock Up food drive on June 15. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can drop off non-perishable foods at one of four locations:. First Church of God, Life Center. 2627 Niles Ave., St....
MICHIGAN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Searching for Individual Who Jumped into Lake Michigan

The search continues today for an individual who jumped into Lake Michigan last night. The Sheboygan Police Department was informed that an unidentified 26-year-old person jumped into the lake near DeLand Park and never resurfaced. The Police Department was joined in their search by the County Dive Team, and helicopter...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Man Wins 2 Jackpot Prizes Within A Month

(CBS DETROIT) — An Allegan County man won not one but two Michigan Lottery jackpots within a month, totaling more than $1.3 million. An Allegan County man won not one but two Michigan Lottery jackpots within a month, (credit: Michigan Lottery) According to a news release from Michigan Lottery, the winning streak began when the 33-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous won a $95,231 Club Keno The Jack prize on April 20. He purchased the ticket at the Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo. On May 13, he purchased a Fash Cash ticket at the same Main Street Pub, winning $1.27 million. “I was at...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wrong-way driver arrested; I-41 at Dodge, Fond du Lac county line

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Deputies arrested a Michigan man who was driving the wrong way on I-41 at the Dodge-Fond du Lac county line early Thursday, June 2. Officials say shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began receiving 911 calls from motorists reporting a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-41.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee affordable housing program: 'Our Way Home'

MILWAUKEE - June is National Homeownership Month, and a national initiative aims to boost the housing supply in communities while bringing the cost of housing down. Milwaukee County, city and state leaders are teaming up with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. "I say it frequently that the best...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy