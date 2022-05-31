Lake Michigan water hazards, safety educators worried

(CBS DETROIT) — An Allegan County man won not one but two Michigan Lottery jackpots within a month, totaling more than $1.3 million.
According to a news release from Michigan Lottery, the winning streak began when the 33-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous won a $95,231 Club Keno The Jack prize on April 20. He purchased the ticket at the Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo.
On May 13, he purchased a Fash Cash ticket at the same Main Street Pub, winning $1.27 million.
